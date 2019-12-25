» First Night Virginia features music, dance, comedy and other performances on Tuesday evening at various locations in downtown Charlottesville. Complete schedule and admission wristband purchases are available at firstnightva.org. (434) 975-8269.

» Highland holds After Hours at Highland including a guided tour with Monroe re-enactor Beau Robbins and refreshments from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday. $28. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. (434) 293-8000.

» Monticello offers Holiday Evening Tours at 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, and 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.

» Montpelier offers free admission to children and teens younger than 15 through Wednesday. Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.

» New Year’s Day 5K, benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia, is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 5404 Wesley Chapel Road in Free Union. DSetails at cvilletrackclub.org/new-years-day-5k.html.

