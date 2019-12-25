» First Night Virginia features music, dance, comedy and other performances on Tuesday evening at various locations in downtown Charlottesville. Complete schedule and admission wristband purchases are available at firstnightva.org. (434) 975-8269.
» Highland holds After Hours at Highland including a guided tour with Monroe re-enactor Beau Robbins and refreshments from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday. $28. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. (434) 293-8000.
» Monticello offers Holiday Evening Tours at 5:15, 5:30, 5:45, and 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. monticello.org. (434) 984-9800.
» Montpelier offers free admission to children and teens younger than 15 through Wednesday. Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.
» New Year’s Day 5K, benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia, is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 5404 Wesley Chapel Road in Free Union. DSetails at cvilletrackclub.org/new-years-day-5k.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.