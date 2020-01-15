» Continuing His Dream and Works, a commemoration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr., is from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Carver Recreation Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 202-0773.

» Following the Footprints Hike helps participants learn to identify the prints left behind by forest dwellers from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Nature Foundation at Wintergreen. 3421 Wintergreen Drive. twnf.org. (434) 325-8169.

» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.

» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.

» Shenandoah National Park waives entry fees on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (540) 999-3500.

