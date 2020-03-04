» Building Goodness Foundation celebrates International Women’s Day with “Building a Gender-Equal World” with guest speaker Danielle Hopkins, founder of Inclusive Finance Consulting and lecturer at the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia. She will present “Empowering Women Through Financial Inclusion in Developing Countries” from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. There will be testimonials and a continental breakfast. Reservations requested at buildinggoodness.org/iwd. (434) 973-0993.
» CatVideoFest benefits the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA from 1:45 to 2:55 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Violet Crown Charlottesville on the Downtown Mall. (434) 529-3000.
» The Center has a shredding truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 491 Hillsdale Drive. $5 for up to five grocery bags of paper. Additional bags can be shredded for $2 per bag. (434) 974-7756.
» Community Market with local produce, meats, cheeses, jams, baked goods, plants, arts and crafts and more is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rockfish Valley Community Center at 190 Rockfish Lane in Afton. (434) 361-0100.
» Historic Backstage Tour of the Paramount Theater is from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Downtown Mall. (434) 979-1333.
» Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. charlottesville.org/citymarket. (434) 970-3371.
» Liberation and Freedom Days, commemorating the emancipation of 14,000 enslaved residents of Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville, will be celebrated with numerous events around Charlottesville through Sunday. Details and schedule at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org. (434) 260-8720.
» McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
» New Dominion Bookshop offers Children’s Storytime at 11 a.m. each Saturday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
