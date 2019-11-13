”Before the Flood” is screened by Friends of Nelson with a potluck meal and discussion at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Rockfish Presbyterian Church at 5016 Rockfish Valley Highway in Faber. (434) 260-3298.
Charlottesville Family Fun Fair and Camp Expo features representatives from summer camps on the East Coast from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville at 990 Hilton Heights Road. charlottesvillefamily.com. (434) 973-2121.
Climate Reality Project Central and Southern Virginia Chapter hosts a video/slide presentation on the climate crisis and its solutions from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the McIntire Room of Central Library at 201 E. Market St. (434) 979-7151.
Eliminating Plastic Pollution in Virginia is discussed by the Sierra Club at 3 p.m. Sunday in the McIntire Room of Central Library. (434) 979-7151.
Fluvanna Free Swap provides the opportunity to bring anything that is no longer useful to you but might be useful to someone else and to take anything that is useful to you from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Light Academy at 479 Cunningham Road in Palmyra. Do not bring TVs, car seats, mattresses or drop-side cribs. (434) 842-2222.
Girls on the Run Celebration 5K is at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Anne’s-Belfield School at 799 Faulconer Drive. girlsontheruncenva.org. (321) 917-2910
Martha’s Market benefits women’s healthcare programs at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital with more than 40 unique boutiques from local and nationwide vendors from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Pavilion at Boar’s Head Resort. (434) 654-8258.
McCormick Observatory holds Public Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the end of McCormick Road. (434) 243-1885.
Run These Streets Turkey Trot 5K, benefiting the We Code Too Turkey Giveaway, is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. Register in advance at wecodetoocville.com/runthesestreets. (434) 284-3520.
TreeFest celebrates the planting of more than 175 tree seedlings at Wildrock recreation area on Saturday. Reserve a morning or afternoon slot at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.
Turkey Trot 5K and Pie Eating Contest begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Crozet YMCA at 1075 Claudius Crozet Park. Register in advance at piedmontymca.org. (434) 295-4380.
