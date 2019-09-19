When the latest “Peppa Pig Live!” show comes to Charlottesville on Wednesday, lead actress Emily Killian hopes audiences of all ages find the wonder and joy in it.
For the childless and those unaware of her meme stardom, “Peppa Pig” is a British cartoon revolving around a young anthropomorphic pig and her family as they live their lives. The wildly successful show has spawned a variety of live shows, the most recent of which boasts puppets of the near-iconic cast and a 50-plus location tour in the U.S.
In “Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Peppa gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with her brother George and her school friends, where they’ll camp, sing and, of course, play in muddy puddles.
Killian, who plays the titular swine in “Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” has spent the past several weeks touring the country, performing in venues both big and small. Though performing seven shows a week over the course of six weeks is certainly a lot of work, Killian said she’s had a blast so far.
“There’s such an element of wonder to it,” she said in an interview with The Progress. “Honestly, there are moments in the show I get a little misty-eyed.”
Boasting a degree in theater arts from Rollins College in Florida, Killian said she is no stranger to theater and even spent a year as a resident at Sacramento’s B Street Theatre.
Nevertheless, this tour has brought some new experiences and challenges, Killian said — not the least of which is operating the “life-sized” puppets of the characters.
“It takes a lot of coordination to move the puppet, its mouth,” she said. “I’ve built up a lot of forearm strength.”
In order to prepare for the role, Killian watched hours of the “Peppa Pig” show, learning what makes the precocious pig tick. However, as the performances have gone on, Killian said she learned even more about the character.
“Things like her voice really came out the more I settled into the role. When you distill her down to her essence, she’s a sweet, fun-loving child,” she said. “What always stays true is the importance of listening.”
Not only has Killian learned more about Peppa, she’s also learned more about herself, leaning into the child-like wonder and glee of her character.
“I think, in general, if you’re doing ‘Peppa Pig Live!’ or performing Shakespeare, acting benefits from this source of child-like sense of play that we sometimes lose when we grow up,” she said. “When I go back home to Los Angeles, I’m going to bring that sense of play to the film and TV roles I take on.”
Despite the show being being ostensibly directed at children, Killian said she hopes audience members of all ages attend the show. For the young, old or in between, at its core, the show is about finding wonder in life — something Killian said all people can relate to.
Peppa Pig and her friends will take the stage Wednesdayat the Paramount Theatre in downtown Charlottesville. The show starts at 6 p.m.; tickets range from $60.50 to $40.50 and can be purchased online or at the box office.
