Miles N. Fowler of Albemarle County is a runner-up in the Austin (Texas) Comedy Short Film Festival for his “Murder and Blackmail” script.
Fowler’s script, the pilot episode for a dark comedy, follows a police detective who’s suspicious of a widow and butler after the death of a wealthy retired admiral.
The other Virginian among the Festival’s 96 runners-up is Lawrence Whitener of Springfield, who submitted his “Saving Robin Williams” script.
Fifty writers were selected as finalists in 10 categories. Winners will be announced June 14.
