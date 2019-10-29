Hiss Golden Messenger, “Terms of Surrender” (Merge)
The new album by Hiss Golden Messenger is one to play on repeat, immersing in every nuance. It’s Americana music with a purpose.
Like the North Carolina band’s earlier work, “Terms of Surrender” is built around the talents of singer-songwriter frontman M.C. Taylor. The band’s style has always been eclectic, a rangy, highly original mashup of folk, country, rock and soul. That has made radio play somewhat elusive, though the band managed to attract a loyal following through six previous albums.
Still, HGM could be brilliant but inconsistent. On “Terms of Surrender,” it feels like the band has turned a corner.
Every song sounds sure-footed and driven, from a spirited celebration of teachers to a gently melodic birthday song for Taylor’s daughter. The eclectic mix is still there, but the album holds together so much better, even as the pacing shifts between spirited jams and slow-your-roll balladry.
Taylor’s lyrics are less discernible than they used to be, delivered in service to the music. That feels like another sign of confidence. In “I Need a Teacher,” for example, a song inspired by recent teacher walkouts for better pay, the money line rises above the rest — “Beauty in the broken American moment” — more in artistic celebration than to win a political argument. The music is dynamic and original, the political currents understated.
That’s true throughout “Terms of Surrender,” which is as good as anything the band has ever done. It’s easily one of the best Americana albums of 2019.
SCOTT STROUD,
The Associated Press
Brittany Howard, “Jaime” (ATO Records)
Solo projects can be hit or miss for artists looking to break from a band. For some, their newfound creative independence allows them to hit their stride. For others (even rock legend Mick Jagger), they seem to function better as part of a collective effort.
Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes falls into the former category. Her personality and songwriting shine through on “Jaime,” the singer and guitarist’s 11-track solo debut.
Howard doesn’t play it safe on “Jaime.” She experiments with musical styles more than she typically has in her work with the Shakes. While Alabama Shakes adhere to a more classic rock sound, Howard brings in gospel, lo-fi and funk influences on “Jaime.”
In her subject matter, she also doesn’t pull any punches, tackling religion in “He Loves Me” and race in “Goat Head.” Even seemingly simple songs, such as “Georgia,” carry weight. In a world where lesbian love songs are a rarity in the mainstream, this tender track feels both powerful and vulnerable.
“He Loves Me” samples church sermons as Howard sings, “I don’t go to church anymore.” The song confronts the dissonance between religious teachings and progressive lifestyles head on. “I know He still loves me when I’m smoking blunts/ Loves me when I’m drinking too much,” she sings. Then later, “He doesn’t judge me.”
Just as Howard brings to light the gray area of religion in “He Loves Me,” she does the same with race in “Goat Head.” The song gives a personal account of her experience as a child born to a white mother and a black father. She learns that her father’s car was vandalized —someone not only slashed his tires, but put a goat’s head in the back.
The track starts with a chilled-out beat, not introducing the shocking imagery of the goat head until the song is two minutes into its three-minute runtime. The image is meant to jolt listeners and shed light to a further point — conversations on race can’t be painted into a pretty picture when the underlying history reflects a grotesque past. She not only alludes to this past, but her own struggle with identity.
Howard has rewarded audiences with her honesty, proving that she stands both within her band and on her own.
RAGAN CLARK,
The Associated Press
Sturgill Simpson, “Sound & Fury” (Elektra)
Forget country, outlaw country or whatever Sturgill Simpson’s genre-pushing music has been categorized as.
“Sound & Fury” is melt-your-face-off fuzz rock. Simpson describes it as “sleazy, steamy rock ‘n’ roll,” and he’s right.
“Sound & Fury” is as much country music as Dolly Parton is punk rock.
Sometimes when an artist takes a left turn, they come off as a poser. Not Simpson. He feels right at home with “Sound & Fury.”
It serves as the soundtrack to a Netflix anime film of the same name being released the same day. The record was recorded primarily at the McGuire Motor Inn in Waterford, Michigan, because, well, why not?
The track “Make Art Not Friends” is as close to a mission statement from Simpson as he’s ever come. He may not make many friends from those wanting more country from “Sound & Fury,” but it’s clear Simpson doesn’t care much.
Simpson was never a conventional country singer, even as he won best country album at the 2016 Grammys. If there were any fans who were hoping he would turn more country and less rock, they are going to be sorely disappointed, angry maybe, with this one.
Maybe that’s just what Simpson wanted.
SCOTT BAUER,
The Associated Press
