Although Staunton’s American Shakespeare Center had to close its physical doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is adapting, not disappearing.
Like other theaters plunged headlong into closures imposed by the pandemic, ASC has taken to online platforms for audience engagement — but the organization was not about to leave behind its mission of education.
Education is an integral part of ASC’s mission. Though the center is well known for its performances at Blackfriars Playhouse, providing memorable and meaningful education experiences for learners of all ages through other programming is a deep passion shared by the organization’s staff.
When the coronavirus pandemic broke out and forced the closure of ASC and Blackfriars Playhouse in March, resulting in significant loss of revenue, cancellation of performances and furlough for the majority of staff members, the organization — though reeling — leaped into action as its leaders sought to solve myriad sudden challenges.
ASC’s numerous educational programs — collaborations with universities and schools, ASC theater camp, ASC drama club, Discovery Space and other programming geared toward a wide range of age groups — had to shut down along with scheduled play performances, impacting not only ASC staff members and artists, but also the audiences and students they reached.
“Everyone is trying their best to figure out how to deliver meaningful experiences online,” said artistic director Ethan McSweeny.
Thanks to the organization’s smaller size, McSweeny said, ASC was able to act nimbly and relatively quickly to the new reality and ambitiously dove into digital endeavors.
Along with the successful “Keep the Lights On” campaign to raise enough funds to keep ASC afloat through the shutdown, one of the first steps the organization took in its online enterprise was creating BlkFrs TV, a digital streaming platform through which filmed performances of the 2020 Actor’s Renaissance season and national tour shows are available for purchase.
From BlkFrs TV came supplemental BlkFrs TV education resources for educators.
“I include not just educators who are trying to digitize their curriculums, but also all the parents I know who are confronting sudden-onset homeschooling and don’t know what to do,” McSweeny said. “I was really thinking of both sets of teachers: both professional educators, and parents who are facing this unexpected challenge. The idea was also to do something really connected. Streaming shows with the digital learning, so you stream it, and then you’re interacting in a way with it.”
From this line of thought came Virtual SHXcademy and ASC/Masterclass.
When Lia Wallace, ASC’S college prep programs manager, decided to attempt hosting her SHXcademy class virtually, she wasn’t entirely sure it would work. Still, she grabbed her electronics, went into the Playhouse and began experimenting as she brought her class together on the video conferencing platform Zoom, and she facilitated a virtual class in which participants got to direct actors on stage through the screen, putting into practice what they had been learning about Shakespeare before the shutdown.
When ASC was filming performances for BlkFrs TV, Wallace and ASC staff members took the opportunity of having filmographers and equipment to record actors performing certain scenes in different ways to exemplify performance choices. The short videos were included in PowerPoints developed for online education and resources, substituting what normally would have been a live performance for students.
After conducting test runs of online SHXcademy courses with student groups at the University of Virginia and the University of South Carolina, Wallace said, Virtual SHXcademy was ready to debut.
Conducted via Zoom, Virtual SHXcademy is a three-day, four-class course featuring components of ASC’s core curriculum in Rhetoric and Embedded Stage Directions. Tying in with the plays available to stream through BlkFrs TV, the classes build on each other, culminating in an opportunity for students to direct actors virtually as they practice what they learned.
Although hosting the workshops digitally was new and uncertain territory for SHXcademy, Wallace said she was surprised and pleased by the engagement she saw through the screen in a diverse class that included a doctoral candidate, a retired teacher, and a handful of 8- to 12-year-olds.
“I’m surprised by how well it seems to work,” Wallace said. “So much of what I do as a teacher is based on being in a room with students and being able to incorporate their nonverbal feedback, and that’s hard to do when they’re not in the room with you — or if they won’t turn their webcams on, or if their internet goes out, or whatever.”
Nonverbal feedback is key in both teaching and learning, Wallace said, and while Zoom is not always perfect for that, it still allows a degree of social availability and engagement.
“When we’re doing work virtually, directing actors on stage, which is how the Virtual SHXcademy culminates, I can put all their faces on gallery view on my screen; spotlight my video on their screen so I make sure that they have to look at the actors; and then turn the screen around so the actors can see their faces, too,” she said.
“Then the actors can see them laugh, or throw their hands up, or do whatever kind of thing they might do in that moment. And that’s been really great for keeping the responsiveness and the artisanal feel of our education materials alive. We are here at the same time, even if we’re not necessarily physically together.”
“One of the great things about SHXcademy is that the way ASC classes are designed, they’re not acting classes, and they’re not English classes. They’re Shakespeare classes,” McSweeny said. “You study Shakespeare as text; you study Shakepseare as literature; you study Shakespeare as performance. You don’t have to be an acting person. You don’t have to be a massive ‘English is my love, and all I want to do is read Chaucer’ person. It’s sort of an in-between and good for both.”
With the success of Virtual SHXcademy, the desire to offer more opportunities for audiences everywhere and the potential of facing extended quarantine led to the development of ASC/Masterclass.
“Are you wondering what to do with the next six weeks of your quarantine? So are we,” McSweeny said in early April. ASC/Masterclass answered that question, providing audiences — and ASC artists — with a way to spend the rest of their quarantine period.
Geared toward ages 14 and older with a limit of 10 students per class, each ASC/Masterclass program lasted for six weeks at $120 per course. The program not only offered audiences something new to try, but helped sustain artists on one-third of their weekly paychecks as they, too, waded through a period of pandemic-induced economic hardship.
The range of ASC/Masterclass programming was as unique as the artists teaching it.
“It does give us this opportunity to watch Brandon Carter prepare for his roles this summer. To watch Jessika Williams and her incredible understanding of how she uses yoga and centers and chakras to create characters that are so differentiated. To learn the way Chris Johnston makes these Shakespeare songs basically from scratch. To learn singing with Nancy Anderson,” McSweeny said, listing a sampling of the course offerings.
One Masterclass — Virtual Fight Club, taught by actor Benjamin Reed — involved learning stage combat techniques, McSweeny added. Perfect, perhaps, for siblings, families or couples.
“As we’re living together, let all of our latent aggressions get out,” he said jokingly.
Teaching is not a foreign concept to ASC artists, and many of them jumped on board for the Masterclass undertaking.
Actor and text manager John Harrell has taught acting classes one semester a year at Mary Baldwin University for the past decade or so, but teaching a virtual textual analysis class was a new endeavor for him.
“I’ve been excited about it,” Harrell said of his Masterclass the week before it began.
Harrell is currently working on a project editing Shakespeare’s “King Henry IV,” parts one and two, into one single play. His Masterclass in textual analysis, he said, may help him further this project as he and his students learn together.
“What’s exciting to me about what we’re doing is I feel like we can do a little bit of trailblazing this way,” he said. “To figure out how to get our work out into the broader world, I think, is a really important step, and it’s been coming for a long time. The pandemic has just made us jumpstart the machine a little bit.”
Teaching is not unnatural for actor and musician Chris Johnston, either, but he said coming up with his own class ideas and structure was newer territory.
Johnston creates all the music featured in plays at the Blackfriars Playhouse and the ASC touring company. Versatile with numerous instruments and music composition, Johnston’s Masterclass was all about music, his process, and approaching it in the context of Shakespeare, an integral component of many Shakespeare plays.
Composing music based on a text’s words and rhythm, context, mood and purpose, and learning how to edit a song when necessary to create adjustments for contemporary audiences, are just a few of the things Johnston said he would explore with his Masterclass students.
“For music writing, sometimes it just comes from yourself, and other times you just read music. This time, the music that you’re reading is actually words — and how do you put music to those words?” he said.
It is much easier to assess an individual’s musical abilities in person, Johnston said, and a personal environment is more conducive to feeling and sharing energy. Though he said that was one “interesting challenge” presented by virtual teaching, he was prepared to work around it as best as possible and look at the opportunities presented.
“I’m hopeful,” Johnston said the week before his first class. “I think that this could be a great opportunity for people to learn how to approach Shakespeare’s music, and to learn how to approach music writing when somebody else is giving you the mood, and the lyrics of the story.”
Actor Zoe Speas cooked up her own Masterclass, too: “An Actor Prepares … Dinner.”
With class names inspired by food and Shakespeare lines, Speas, whose parents were both teachers — and whose paternal side of the family has been in the restaurant business for decades, owning and operating a diner in Cumberland County — shared her weekly meal prep process and recipes with her audience, along with helpful cooking and kitchen tips while serving up some Shakespeare on the side.
“Something that we don’t talk about a lot is how to take care of yourself outside of the rehearsal room or the stage,” Speas said. “Cooking, for me, has always been a really grounding experience. It’s really sort of grown as a habit of mine to get invested in what I put in my body, and how to make my meals.”
Speas named each class and meal after Shakespeare lines. “My salad days” featured a farro salad recipe. “Young fry of treachery,” a line from “Macbeth,” involved a stir-fry dish.
Speas said she enjoyed the chance to let audiences see an actor in her “natural habitat” through Masterclasses, exploring a personal area of expertise outside of acting.
Within the first four days of offering Masterclasses, McSweeny said, 50 individuals had signed up to participate. The remaining spots filled up quickly, and many classes had waiting lists.
“What that says to me that’s encouraging is that we have this devoted and really enthusiastic audience that [is] as interested in taking a chance on us as we are in throwing our hat over the fence and going after it to give them something to do,” he said.
Going digital has presented both great challenges and great opportunities for ASC and its various programs.
“What we’re able to do now with this Virtual SHXcademy model is something we’ve been dreaming of doing for a long time, but logistically it’s just a difficult thing,” Wallace said. “We offer those packages pretty easily to student groups that are coming through a university, or have a central point of contact. But it’s harder to do for single, independent learners, or just anybody who wants to do it. And now, everybody is kind of in that model.”
Thanks to that digital model, Wallace said, travel expenses and other factors related to an in-person SHXcademy for a wider audience are not a concern, suddenly making the idea feasible.
“We’ve been able to actually debut this programming that we’ve wanted to do, but couldn’t,” she said.
“It will allow us to teach a class to someone who lives in Alaska, versus maybe only somebody who could drive in from an hour away,” Speas said.
Though nothing can replace the experience of live theater and in-person classes where actors, audiences, teachers and learners can engage directly, experiencing and exploring online options may prove beneficial for ASC going forward.
“We’ve been able to pilot our little ship into some new estuaries and channels in ways that I think are really exciting, and frankly are going to be very exciting and important for the future,” McSweeny said. “Every bit of capacity that ASC builds out of the digital universe is work that’s going to continue to serve us down the road. None of them will replace the power and value and experience of live theater, but all of them will continue to be tools that help us reach audiences. I am in favor of anything that helps reach audiences.”
The future of live theater following the coronavirus pandemic is still uncertain and impossible to predict. Though the hope is that operations will resume as before, allowing for live performances and regularly scheduled seasons, ASC is preparing for every possibility, come what may.
“We’re just going to keep throwing our hat over the fence and go after this stuff, and see where we can be of service,” McSweeny said.
More information on ASC and its online programs and resources can be found on its website: americanshakespearecenter.com.
