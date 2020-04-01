England, July 1606.
A plague outbreak was ravaging England once again, brutally taking the lives of young and old, men and women, indiscriminately. Everywhere, society shut down and the population quarantined themselves or fled the crowded city of London for the more uninfected countryside. Government mandated that gatherings of more than a certain number of individuals be suspended in hopes of slowing the spread. Theaters, too, closed their doors in the midst of performance season — including William Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and the indoor Blackfriars playhouse.
With his plays canceled, his company of actors disbanded and the wicked plague devouring thousands, Shakespeare likely quarantined himself and took up his writing utensils — and may have penned some of his famous plays during his isolation. Several of Shakespeare’s works were heavily influenced by the periodic plague outbreaks he weathered throughout his lifetime.
Fast forward more than 400 years to Staunton, Virginia, in March 2020. The Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton — the world’s only recreation of Shakespeare’s indoor theater — announced with regret that it was temporarily closing its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are parallels,” said Ralph Alan Cohen, co-founder of the American Shakespeare Center, emeritus professor of English at James Madison University and current Gonder Professor of Shakespeare at Mary Baldwin University, regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on theaters and society as a whole.
Complying with restrictions on crowd sizes and the mandated closures of entertainment venues from Virginia government, implemented in hopes of “flattening the curve,” many of the ASC staff members were furloughed. After filming their plays, the company of actors likewise had to leave their jobs unexpectedly early. The coronavirus outbreak and resulting closure canceled the remainder of the 2020 Actors’ Renaissance season, as well as the entire upcoming spring season, which was scheduled to include a world-premiere play by Emma Whipday.
Notable parallels exist between Shakespeare’s theaters and experiences with plague of old, and the impact of the modern “plague,” COVID-19, on the recreation of his Blackfriars Playhouse.
“[Plague] would come and go every two or three years,” Cohen said, reflecting on England’s history. Although these plagues were not necessarily always the bubonic plague, or the Black Death, they nevertheless brought a high infection and death toll among the populace of England. Outbreaks generally lasted about five months, give or take, according to Cohen.
The recurrences of plague became so common that many referred to an outbreak as a “visitation,” using phrases such as, “the sickness is visiting.”
Social distancing and restrictions of large, public crowd sizes is no new method in attempting to slow the outbreak of serious disease. The famous Bard was no stranger to plague and pestilence in England. In fact, Shakespeare was born during a plague outbreak in 1563 — one of the most severe in England’s history, according to Cohen. The deadly diseases around Shakespeare influenced some of his works, including “Romeo and Juliet,” which was released following a 1593 plague outbreak.
“One of the most interesting plague moments in all of Shakespeare is in ‘Romeo and Juliet,’” Cohen said, giving an example. “You could say, in a way, that they only killed themselves because of the plague. Since Friar Laurence had sent Friar John to tell Romeo that Juliet wasn’t really dead and not to worry about it. Friar John comes back to Friar Laurence, and he said:
”Here in the city visiting the sick … Finding the searches of the town, Suspecting that we both were in a house/ Where the infectious pestilence did reign, sealed up the doors, and would not let us forth.”
“So, quarantining people. In this case, they quarantine Friar John, who had the message to Romeo that Juliet was really OK, and they wouldn’t let him out. Romeo didn’t hear about it, and so Romeo made all those big mistakes he makes later on. But it’s a pretty good example of the kind of ancillary damage that we’re all seeing now.”
In some Shakespeare plays, one will notice expressions of curses or frustration, such as, “A plague upon it!” or “A pox on it!” These classic exclamations were inspired by the periodic plague outbreaks.
Mercutio, a character in “Romeo and Juliet,” exclaims several times in his dying words: “A plague on both your houses!”
Another parallel between the plagues of old and today’s COVID-19 is the impacts each outbreak had on society.
“The plague was both a medical and economic disaster,” Cohen observed. “It’s the same thing we’re facing now. It’s not just who was dying; it’s who was unemployed, and who was going hungry.”
Governments and individuals in England practiced some of the same measures the world is taking in response to the present COVID-19 outbreak in an attempt to contain the pestilence and prevent as much spread as possible. Quarantining and closing down theaters were two common practices.
“They would decide to close the theaters when a certain number of people had died in the city, within a day or two. At one point, it was if 30 people died in a week, then they would close the theaters in London,” Cohen said.
Some citizens who had the option to do so chose to pack up and flee the more densely populated city for the relatively uninfected countryside, or other places in hopes of escaping the plague, Cohen explained. However, only the wealthy and companies of actors had this ability. The impoverished were ultimately stuck in the city, forced to isolate themselves until the plague ran its course and hope that they would not become infected.
“Actors could do it, because they were used to packing up and traveling. They sort of were set up for that,” Cohen said, likening these traveling companies to ASC’s own touring company, whose scheduled performances were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. “Almost part of their business model was to be able to get out of town when they closed the theaters. That was one of the ways they dealt with it.”
When wealthy members of society were sequestered in their country homes during plague outbreaks, these theater patrons had the luxury of being able to pay actors to come put on private “court performances” for personal entertainment. Shakespeare’s company of actors ultimately was able to survive the plague outbreaks rather than going under thanks to their wealthy, royal patron.
“They were the King’s Men. The king himself was their patron,” Cohen said of Shakespeare’s company. “They were able to survive when [officials] closed the theaters, because they could play at court.”
Thanks to the support of patrons like these, some theater companies were able to survive the plague outbreaks until theaters reopened. Cohen likened this to how donors and sponsors help keep ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse alive during the coming months that it must be closed, waiting out the new “plague.”
“It’s the donations of people who love theater who are keeping us alive,” Cohen said.
Donors and sponsors have become especially critical during the present crisis.
In a press release initially announcing the Blackfriars Playhouse closure, Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny said that ASC depends on its box office for almost 80% of its annual operating expenses. That revenue was lost when performances had to be canceled.
“Like many not-for-profit arts organizations, we operate very close to the edge, with little to no cash reserve. We need to make an average of $50,000 a week at the box office to meet our expenses,” he explained. He added that ASC must raise at least $350,000 during this closure to maintain a “skeletal staff” and keep things afloat so that operations may hopefully resume in the summer.
ASC not only provides entertainment for audiences, but also became an integral part of Staunton’s local economy, generating tourism and revenue and providing employment, as well as enriching education for students of all ages.
With hopes to be able to open again by June, the organization is working to apply a modern solution to the dilemma in the meantime: ASC recently debuted its online streaming endeavor, “BlkFrs TV.” The shows will include four performances from the Actors’ Renaissance season, as well as the performances from the national touring group.
In moving performances to a digital platform until audiences may gather in person again, ASC is joining the endeavors of other theaters throughout the U.S. in bringing theater to patrons when patrons cannot come to the theater.
While at first the future of today’s Blackfriars Playhouse seemed uncertain, ASC announced that, thanks to tremendous support of both local and international donors, the organization met its initial $350,000 survival goal within a couple of weeks of the playhouse’s closure, according to staff in the press release. ASC also thanked the team of filmmakers who made BlkFrs TV possible.
BlkFrs TV launched with a free, live-streamed performance on Facebook of the 90-minute adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” performed by ASC’s touring company.
“We’ve already been successful with this digitizing experiment. Our recent Facebook live stream presentation of the National Tour’s 90-minute ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ was seen by some 25,000 Facebook visitors, who streamed 180,000 minutes with an average audience of 1,500 households at any given moment,” McSweeny said in the press release. “The performances we’ve captured over the last week will allow us to offer a much higher resolution picture and sound than that live stream, for what we hope will be the next best thing to being in a seat at the Blackfriars.”
Tickets may be purchased to view performances through BlkFrs TV online at ASC’s website. “Much Ado About Nothing” is now available online for ticketholders, to be followed by “King Henry IV,” parts one and two, and Beaumont and Fletcher’s “A King and No King.” Performances from the national touring company include “Imogen,” “The Grapes of Wrath” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Ticket prices start at $10, but viewers should not hesitate to purchase them, said Managing Director Amy Wratchford in a press release. Tickets for each online show are still limited to the same amount of individuals the Blackfriars Playhouse can hold during live performances. Updates about the release of each show may be found on ASC’s social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Ten percent of all proceeds raised from online ticket sales and the ongoing Keep the Lights On campaign will go toward an Employee Relief Fund for ASC’s staff and artists, according to the press release.
ASC is still accepting donations throughout this time to help it stay afloat and ensure that, when this modern outbreak is over, the theater that many love is still there. The hope of the organization is to reopen with a full staff by summer. While direct monetary donations are the most effective way to help financially at the present time, ASC’s online store will still be fulfilling orders for merchandise. Gift cards are also available for purchase, and individuals may purchase tickets for summer shows ahead of time as additional ways to support.
“The epidemic that we are facing mirrors one that Shakespeare himself faced at his Globe and Blackfriars theaters from 1594 to 1642. Shakespeare survived, and his company’s 48-year run made it the most durable theater troupe in the Golden Age of the English stage,” Cohen said in a press release about BlkFrs TV. “We are Shakespeare’s ‘new’ contemporaries. So my prediction is that ASC, born in 1988 and now 32 years old, will reopen stronger than ever and, as a family, beat Shakespeare’s record.”
