By JANE DUNLAP SATHE
jsathe@dailyprogress.com | (434) 978-7249
Fresh from a musical journey that brought the artistry and legacy of cellist Pablo Casals to new audiences around the world, Amit Peled is diving into the work of one of Casals’ most talented students.
When Peled and pianist Noreen Polera return to the Tuesday Evening Concert Series this week, they’ll be introducing many listeners to the work of Gaspar Cassado, who was second only to Casals among Spain’s most important 20th-century cellists.
Cassado, who became Casals’ youngest student, stayed behind in politically tempestuous Spain when Casals left to pursue an international career. Peled said Casals “never cared about politics; he never took a side. He just wanted to play.”
But while the teacher’s career reached stratospheric heights, the gifted student’s talents as a composer and cellist stayed largely behind the borders of an isolating regime, and under the music world’s radar.
Peled is hoping to change that.
“I’ve started a project of recording all of his works for cello and piano,” he said.
He finds lessons in the story of Casals and Cassado that can bring comfort and encouragement to people in another politically charged environment. Music's power to lift people beyond conflict — even beyond language itself — can reboot constructive discourse by reminding people how much beauty in the world is worth fighting together for, and how much they have in common with each other.
“Music is a language,” the cellist said. “I treat it like English, like German, like Hebrew. You must listen first.
“It creates better future citizens because we have to listen to each other. It’s not an option; we have to listen. I’m enjoying this part of my career sharing that.”
Peled and Polera, an in-demand pianist who is a longtime friend and collaborator, will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Cello Sonata No. 2,” Cassado’s “Sonata nello stile antico spagnuolo” and Richard Strauss’ “Cello Sonata in F Major, Op. 6.”
“My job is to be a servant and to bring this music to the public, and let the public decide,” Peled said of Cassado’s work. “We fell in love with it. It champions what the cello is all about — huge range and great sound. You can cry when you hear it, because it’s so beautiful.”
Performance is one important feature of Peled’s visit. The other is education.
“I can’t wait to be back in Charlottesville,” Peled said. One of the aspects he looks forward to most is the children’s concert the series will present Wednesday for local students from schools in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and surrounding areas.
Peled, who supports nurturing music appreciation as early in life as possible, published a Kickstarter-funded children’s book in September 2017. “A Cello Named Pablo” — written by Marni Fogelson, illustrated by Avi Katz and narrated by a adventurous cello — has been a big hit with young readers, and with the parents and grandparents who hope to inspire interest in music.
“I want to excite them about classical music and to live up to their dreams,” Peled said.
Peled said children frequently ask him, “Is Pablo really alive?” He also recently enjoyed an audience member’s story about buying a copy of the book for her young granddaughter.
“Her first word was ‘Pablo.’ Not Mama, not Papa, but Pablo,” Peled said with a chuckle. “It’s her favorite book.” The grandmother told him that the toddler enjoyed the stories so much that her parents have given her an old violin, which she pretends is a pint-sized cello.
Peled knows that most of the students who enjoy the book and the children’s concerts he presents won’t pursue music as a career path. The fun of being a listener, however, opens up exciting new worlds that can stimulate creativity in any field the young person chooses.
His goal is to teach young listeners “to appreciate music. That’s the important thing,” he said, because music can help them become “better doctors, better lawyers, better everything.”
Older students also get his attention, especially when they’re making the challenging transition from school to careers.
A project dear to the cellist’s heart is the Mount Vernon Virtuosi, a nonprofit chamber orchestra that gives promising recent graduates a chance to keep their skills in professional shape while they audition and apply for full-time positions in orchestras and other settings.
Getting hired to perform in the chamber orchestra can help recent music graduates avoid an ironic hurdle many of their peers face: watching their hard-won performance skills get rusty while they work in non-music jobs to put food on the table during what can be a time-consuming search for music jobs.
“During this time they’re auditioning, they need to make money,” Peled said, explaining that occasional gigs playing weddings and events won’t pay the bills and taking on other full-time jobs in the meantime drains away precious practice time. “They’re not practicing, and their skills are deteriorating.”
About two years ago, Peled began conducting Mount Vernon Virtuosi, which now presents five concerts a season in Virginia, New York and Washington, D.C., as a way to help. He enjoys encouraging the musicians to draw on creative ways to keep their talents honed and their spirits high.
“I also make them sing,” he said with a chuckle. “We sing a Bach chorale in the same key in which we’re about to play.”
Donors who have stepped up are offering validating proof that the music matters to listeners as well as performers. As the idea expands, Peled hopes to be able to send smaller groups from within the ensemble to hospitals, schools and other environments that often can’t afford enriching performances. He thinks the nonprofit orchestra model can take off, bringing music to communities that want it and jobs to musicians who want to perform it.
“It’s something I think every community will want to have. We offer the community free concerts, and the community embraces it so wholeheartedly that they give us money,” Peled said. “I always make sure to tell audiences, ‘This is because of you.’’’
Audience members who park in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street will be able to leave without paying when the gate is lifted after the concert. For Tuesday’s concert, Maurice Amado Foundation is principal underwriter and Woodard Properties is underwriter. For Wednesday’s children’s concert, Watterson Foundation is underwriter.
For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376. For information about the series, go to tecs.org or dial (434) 244-9505.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.