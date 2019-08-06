Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. Donations are also accepted from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at PRA Health Sciences-Building TC2 at 995 Research Park Blvd, Suite 300, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream at Barracks Road Shopping Center, and 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 979-7143.
The Center hosts the AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Aug. 14. Register in advance. 491 Hillsdale Drive. thecenter cville.org. (434) 974-7756.
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA announces its Free Adoptions for Veterans program to provide veterans of the U.S. military with adult dogs and cats. 3355 Berkmar Drive. (434) 973-5959.
Fluvanna Leadership Development Program accepts registration through Aug. 15 for the program, which runs Aug. 30 through March. Details and registration at fluvannaleadership.org. (434) 589-1732.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office accepts registration from Orange County residents older than 18 for its Citizen’s Police Academy, to be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from Sept. 17 to Dec. 3 at Locust Grove Middle School. orangecounty va.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=849. (540) 672-1200.
Piedmont Virginia Community College presents a Getting Started Information session, providing information on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more, from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Free Hepatitis A vaccines are available from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.