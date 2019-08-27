» Albemarle County Police Department accepts applications through Wednesday for its 2019 Citizen’s Police Academy, which will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28 at the Albemarle County Police Department at 1600 Fifth St. Applications and details are available by email to seitz@albemarle.org.
» Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
» American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.
» City of Charlottesville will offer large-item pickup of storm-related debris for a fee. Details are at largeitempickuppublic.charlottesville.org. (434) 970-3301.
» Foster Fuels presents the Spread the Warmth coat drive, which will collect donations of gently used coats through Oct. 4 to be distributed at a local elementary school. Donations can be dropped off at 1251 Richmond Road, No. 102. (434) 975-2345.
» Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
» Orange County Sheriff’s Office accepts registration from Orange County residents older than 18 for its Citizen’s Police Academy, which will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 17 to Dec. 3 at Locust Grove Middle School. orangecountyva.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=849. (540) 672-1200.
» Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center will close its pool and locker rooms through Friday for annual maintenance. (434) 970-3083.
» Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Free Hepatitis A vaccines are available from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
» The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.