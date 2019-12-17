AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA holds the Operation Silent Night adoption special, offering half off the adoption fees for all adult cats and dogs from Friday through Tuesday. 3355 Berkmar Drive. (434) 973-5959.
Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club meets at noon Wednesday with a presentation by Joan Vernikos, former NASA director of life sciences. Blue Ridge Cafe at 8315 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
Golden Apple Award nominations are accepted through Jan. 27 to recognize outstanding teachers from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 in public and private schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville. The awards are sponsored by Better Living Building Supply and Cabinetry. Details and nomination forms are at k12albemarle.org/dept/ instruction/Pages/golden-apple-award.aspx. (434) 296-5820, Ext. 13519.
Medicare Consulting with a licensed insurance agent is offered for free by appointment beginning at 10 a.m. each Tuesday through December at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. For an appointment, call (434) 960-5833.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Rockfish River Valley Writers accepts entries through March 27 in its annual writing contest. This year’s theme is “Stories, Tales, Essays and Poetry from ‘Old Wintergreen’ Virginia.” Details are available by email to rockfishrivervalleywriters@mail.com. (336) 266-6461.
Smart Cville seeks applications through Dec. 20 for its inaugural Civic Innovation Fellowship, which will be awarded to Central Virginia residents seeking to improve the local community through innovative, community-led projects. Details and applications are at cci.smart cville.com. (434) 414-1085.
Social Security Administration announces that, beginning Jan. 8, its offices will be open to the public until 4 p.m. Wednesdays. These offices currently close at noon each Wednesday. (866) 888-9932.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.