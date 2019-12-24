AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.

Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.

Golden Apple Award nominations are accepted through Jan. 27 to recognize outstanding teachers from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 in public and private schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville. The awards are sponsored by Better Living Building Supply and Cabinetry. Details and nomination forms are at k12albemarle.org/dept/ instruction/Pages/golden-apple-award.aspx. (434) 296-5820, Ext. 13519.

Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.

Social Security Administration announces that, beginning Jan. 8, its offices will be open to the public until 4 p.m. Wednesdays. These offices currently close at noon each Wednesday. (866) 888-9932.

Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.

