» Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
» American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. Donations are also accepted from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at PRA Health Sciences-Building TC2 at 995 Research Park Blvd., Suite 300. (434) 979-7143.
» Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA announces its Free Adoptions for Veterans, which provides veterans of the U.S. military with adult dogs and cats, beginning Thursday. National Mutt Day offers select dogs for adoption for $31 from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday. 3355 Berkmar Drive. (434) 973-5959.
» Fluvanna Leadership Development Program accepts registration through Aug. 15 for the program, which runs Aug. 30 through March. Details and registration at fluvannaleader ship.org. (434) 589-1732.
» Fluvanna NCAAP meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fluvanna Public Library in Palmyra. fluvannancaap.org.
» Heyer Voices, a local nonprofit whose purpose is to support high school juniors and seniors in their pursuit of social justice and unity, holds information sessions for parents from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 914 E. Jefferson St. The inaugural program is to be held Aug. 16 and 17 and monthly planning meetings will occur through December. Details and applications at heyervoices.org.
» Kids-Lift collects back-to-school donations of school supplies to fill backpacks for Woodbrook Elementary School students in need from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the CVS and Kroger in Barracks Road Shopping Center. kids-lift.org. (540) 445-0031.
Literacy Volunteers holds Volunteer Tutor Training from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Register in advance literacyforall.org. (434) 977-3838.
» Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
» Orange County Office on Youth is collecting school supplies for the coming school year for families in need. Donation bins are available at the Office on Youth and various local business partner locations. In the town of Gordonsville, supplies can be dropped off at Virginia Community Bank, Gordonsville Library, Family Dollar and Your Gordonsville Pharmacy. In the tTown of Orange, sites are BB&T Bank, Dollar General on James Madison Highway, Faye’s Office Supplies, Orange County Administration Building, Orange County Office on Youth, Orange County Tourism (Train Depot), Orange Library and Virginia Community Bank. In the Locust Grove/Unionville area, donation drop-offs are at Dollar General in Unionville, Dollar General in Locust Grove Town Center, Clearwater Grill and Wilderness Library. (540) 672-5484.
» Piedmont Virginia Community College holds Getting Started Information sessions, providing information on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fluvanna County Library in Palmyra, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Nelson Memorial Library, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Southwood Community Center, and 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
» Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Free Hepatitis A vaccines are available from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
» Virginia Sales Tax Holiday on school supplies, clothing and shoes, emergency preparedness items and Energy Star or WaterSense appliances takes place Friday through Sunday. School supplies that cost $20 or less, clothing and shoes less than $100 per item, qualifying appliances less than $2,500, and certain emergency preparedness items will not be subject to state and local taxes. The tax holiday does not includes items purchased online, over the phone or by mail. Details and a complete list of qualifying purchases is available at local retailers and at tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.
» The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.