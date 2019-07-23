Albemarle County seeks public input through Sunday on the five-year MS4 Stormwater Program Plan. The program plan can be found at albemarle.org/department.asp?department=water&relpage=2981. (434) 296-5816.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday,= at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. Donations are also accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at PT Plus Health at 5690 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. (434) 979-7143.
Charlottesville Waldorf School offers an open house for its Toddler-Pre K program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. 120 Waldorf School Road. cwaldorf.org. (434) 973-4678.
Fluvanna Leadership Development Program accepts registration through Aug. 15 for the program, which runs Aug. 30 through March. Details and registration at fluvannaleadership.org. (434) 589-1732.
Great Harvest Bread Company holds its Christmas In July event, collecting back-to-school supplies and toys to be donated to the Salvation Army, through Saturday. 1701 Allied Lane. (434) 202-7813.
Greater Charlottesville Community Job Fair is presented from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 1500 E. Rio Road. relianthiring.com.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosts the panel discussion “Black Mental Health: Racism, Stigma and the Impact on Health" from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. blackmentalhealthcville.eventbrite.com. (434) 422-4563.
Mission BBQ observes Korean War Armistice Day by offering a free sandwich to each Korean War veteran on Saturday. 3912 Lenox Ave. (434) 260-7740.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Piedmont Virginia Community College presents the Super Saturday financial aid workshop, providing assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu/finaid.
Piedmont Virginia Community College holds a Getting Started Information session, providing information on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more, from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Louisa County Library in Mineral. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
Thomas Jefferson Health District — Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Free Hepatitis A vaccines are available from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.