Albemarle County seeks public input through July 28 on the five-year MS4 Stormwater Program Plan. The program plan can be found at albemarle.org/department.asp?department=water&relpage=2981. (434) 296-5816.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.
The Cville Sing Out accepts registration for participation in the Aug. 10 event at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. cvillesingout.org.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Piedmont Virginia Community College hosts an information session for the certified nursing assistant training program at 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson School City Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. Additional sessions will be held throughout the summer. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5431.
Piedmont Virginia Community College holds an information session for the central services technician program at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with additional sessions offered throughout the summer. 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5431.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Free Hepatitis A vaccines are available from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.