Albemarle County seeks volunteer members for community advisory committees, including Places 29, Fifth and Avon, and the Village of Rivanna. Details at albemarle.org/cac. (434) 296-5841.
Albemarle County seeks public input through July 28 on the five-year MS4 Stormwater Program Plan. The program plan can be found at albemarle.org/department.asp?department=water&relpage=2981. (434) 296-5816.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday and July 17; 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday, at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at University of Virginia Physicians Group at 4105 Lewis and Clark Drive. (434) 979-7143.
City of Charlottesville reminds residents that annual trash decals expired on June 30. There is a two-week grace period to renew or purchase a new annual decal. Decals can be purchased in the lobby of City Hall. (434) 970-3182.
The Cville Sing Out is accepting registration for participation in the Aug. 10 event at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. cvillesingout.org.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Piedmont Virginia Community College offers a Getting Started information session providing prospective students with information on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and other resources 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Scottsville Library. Additional sessions will be offered during the summer. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Free Hepatitis A vaccines are available from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
Virginia Career Works — Charlottesville holds the seminar “Excellent Alternatives to College” for parents, students and young workers at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 529-6828.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.