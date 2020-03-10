Albemarle County Farm Bureau accepts applications from high school students in Albemarle County through May 1 for one of three $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to a student pursing a degree at a two- or four-year institution of higher learning that leads to an agriculture- or forestry-related career. Details and applications are available at the Albemarle County Farm Bureau office located at 890 Rio East Court, Suite A. (434) 293-5775.

Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.

Blue Ridge Virginia Chapter of United Nations Association hosts Susan Kruse speaking about The Community Climate Collaborative during its meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church. una-brc.avanue.org.

City of Charlottesville and Thomas Jefferson Health District has established a hotline to answer questions regarding the coronavirus. The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. (434) 972-6261.

City of Charlottesville accepts proposals through April 5 from community members, organizations and groups for events and programming for Unity Days 2020, which will take place Aug. 1 to 12. Details are at charlottesville.org.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia meets with a presentation by Peter Thompson, executive director of The Center at The Center at Belvedere, during its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 11 at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.

United Way of Greater Charlottesville offers free tax preparation services to households with incomes of $55,000 or less. Appointments may be scheduled at cvilletaxaid.org or (434) 972-1703.

Virginia Department of Health has established an information page on its website about the coronavirus at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. (434) 972-6217.

