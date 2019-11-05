AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.
City of Charlottesville has begun the collection of loose leaves. The city will not be distributing bags or picking up bagged leaves. Vacuum trucks will visit each neighborhood zone three times during the season. Residents who wish to bag their leaves may drop off bags from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through January at 1505 Avon St. Extended. Details: www.charlottesville.org/leaves. Residents also can sign up for text alerts about the exact pickup schedules for their homes by texting their street addresses to (434) 771-0251.
City of Charlottesville Sister City Commission accepts grant applications through Nov. 22 from local nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses and individuals for projects that benefit the Charlottesville community, as well as Sister City communities in Besançon, France; Pleven, Bulgaria; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; or Winneba, Ghana. Details and applications are at www.charlottesville.org/about- charlottesville/sister-cities-program.
Fluvanna Meals On Wheels seeks donations of food for the E-Bag program, which provides five full meals to clients in case of a severe weather event. A list of items to donate is at mealsonwheelsfluvanna.org and donations are accepted from 8 to 4 p.m. Monday to Nov. 8 and Nov. 11 to 15 at 105 Crofton Plaza, Suite 8, in Palmyra. (434) 589-1685.
Fluvanna NAACP meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fluvanna County Library in Palmyra. fluvannanaacp.org.
Free Veterans Benefits Legal Clinic is held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the University of Virginia School of Law at 500 Massie Road. womenscenter.virginia.edu/free-legal-clinic. Pre-registration is required by calling (434) 817-2180.
Golden Apple Award nominations are accepted through Jan. 27 to recognize outstanding teachers from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 in public and private schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville. The awards are sponsored by Better Living Building Supply and Cabinetry. Details and nomination forms are atk12albemarle.org/dept/instruction/Pages/golden-apple-award.aspx. (434) 296-5820, Ext. 13519.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s office accepts nominations through Dec. 6 for the Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The annual program recognizes outstanding contributions of Virginia citizens to the life and welfare of the commonwealth and its people. Details and forms are at virginia service.virginia.gov/volunteering /governors-volunteerism-awards. (804) 726-7065.
Greater Charlottesville Community Job Fair, with several employer representatives, is from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 1500 E. Rio Road. charlottesvillejobfair.com.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library presents the Food for Fines food drive benefiting the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank through Nov. 16 at all branches. Receive $1 off overdue fines and late renewal fees for each donated food item. Items donated at the Louisa County Library will go to the Louisa County Resource Council. (434) 979-7151.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewlife retreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Rivanna Master Naturalists offers an information session on its annual volunteer training from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. Training runs from February through May. vmn-rivanna.org. (434) 996-8405.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free flu vaccinations from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Arc of the Piedmont at 1149 Rose Hill Drive. Free testing for sexually transmitted infections is offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.
