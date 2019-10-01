announcements
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America expands the weekend hours of its National Toll-Free Helpline beginning Saturday. The helpline, which provides individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers with assistance, support and resources, will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends at (866) 232-8484.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. Blood drives are also set for 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the PVCC Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenmore Country Club at 1750 Piper Way. (434) 979-7143.
Charlottesville City Council seeks residents through Nov. 8 to serve on boards or commissions. Details and a listing of openings are at charlottesville.org/boards. (434) 970-3113.
Charlottesville Gas Energy Efficiency Program offers free home weatherization upgrades to income-qualified residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Homeowners and renters are eligible. www.charlottesville.org/cgeep and (434) 970-3812.
City Art Bus Design Competition, hosted by the Tom Tom Foundation, Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT, accepts entries through Nov. 30 of designs for the mobile murals to be wrapped on city buses. tomtomfest.com/2020-city-art-bus.
City of Charlottesville will implement a traffic flow pilot test reversing the flow of traffic on Monticello Road near the Belmont Bridge from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Safety personnel will be on site, and flagging operations will direct traffic. (434) 970-3129.
City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration seeks election officers for upcoming elections. New Election Officer Training is on Oct. 12 and regular Election Officer Training is on Oct. 16 and 17. Training and election days are compensated. (434) 970-3250.
City of Charlottesville seeks submissions of trees through Friday to be used for the city’s Grand illumination event. Tree candidates are ideally 30 feet tall, fully branched on all sides, accessible by large equipment and nearing the end of their lives. www.charlottesville.org/community/charlottesville-s-grand-illumination. (434) 970-3707.
Free flu shots are offered to Greene County residents by the Thomas Jefferson Health District, from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Nathanael Greene Elementary School at 8094 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. Shots will be administered to residents ages 3 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. (434) 985-2262.
Hillsdale Conference Center plans a Community Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday that includes tours of and additional information on the 3,500-square-foot space, which includes a classroom, boardroom, pre-function area, ballroom, catering kitchen and terrace. 550 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 817-2227.
Junior League of Charlottesville accepts applications through Friday for its fall 2019 Community Grants program, themed “Empowering Women Through Mentorship.” Details at jlcville.org/community/community-grants.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority accepts furniture and mattresses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, appliances from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12, and tires from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center at 4576 Dick Woods Road. rivanna.org/hhw. Electronic waste, including computers, laptops, printers, VCRs stereos and televisions, is accepted by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center. Registration will begin Tuesday at rivanna.org/ewaste. (434) 977-2970.
Rumi Forum Charlottesville and International Rescue Committee seek entries through February for its Peace and Dialogue Art and Video Contest. Art submissions are sought from students in grades 5 through 8 and video submissions are sought from students in grades 9 through 12. Details are available via email to cville@rumiforum.org.
Sierra Club hosts a forum on environmental issues for all the candidates for the Albemarle Board of Supervisors at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lane Auditorium of the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire. sierraclub.org/virginia/piedmont.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. thewomens initiative.org or (434) 872-0047.
