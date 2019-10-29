AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.
Buckingham County Board of Supervisors adopted an emergency ordinance prohibiting/regulating open-air burning on public and private property. All outdoor burning, including campfires, trash barrels and the like, are prohibited, except within a grill or stove designed and used for food preparation. The emergency declaration will remain in effect until rescinded. (434) 969-4242.
Charlottesville Area Transit accepts entries through Dec. 21 in its Bus Lines Community Poetry Contest; the theme is “Poetry by You.” Details at charlottesville.org/2020buslinespoetry.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is accepting registration for the winter and spring After-school Recreation and Enrichment program for city youths ages 5 through 12 at Crow Recreation Center. Details and registration at www.charlottesville.org/parks andrec. (434) 970-3243.
Charlottesville Veteran & Community Job Fair, with more than 50 employer representatives, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Carver Recreation Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. charlottesville.org/jobcenter. (434) 970-3117.
City Art Bus Design Competition, hosted by the Tom Tom Foundation, Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT, accepts entries through Nov. 30 of designs for mobile murals to be wrapped on city buses. tomtomfest .com/2020-city-art-bus.
City of Charlottesville has begun the collection of loose leaves. The city will not be distributing bags or picking up bagged leaves. Vacuum trucks will visit each neighborhood zone three times during the season. Residents who wish to bag their leaves may drop off bags from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through January at 1505 Avon St. Extended. Details: www.charlottesville.org/leaves. Residents also can sign up for text alerts about the exact pickup schedules for their homes by texting their street addresses to (434) 771-0251.
City of Charlottesville Sister City Commission accepts grant applications through Nov. 22 from local nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses and individuals for projects that benefit the Charlottesville community, as well as Sister City communities in Besançon, France; Pleven, Bulgaria; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; or Winneba, Ghana. Details and applications are at www.charlottesville.org/about- charlottesville/sister-cities-program.
City of Charlottesville Voter Registration accepts absentee ballots from qualified city-registered voters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the City Hall Annex. “Curbside” service is available for absentee voters who are disabled or who are 65 or older and have a qualifying absentee voting reason. (434) 970-3250.
Fluvanna Meals On Wheels seeks donations of food for the E-Bag program, which provides five full meals to clients in case of a severe weather event. A list of items to donate is at mealsonwheelsfluvanna.org and donations are accepted from 8 to 4 p.m. Monday to Nov. 8 and Nov. 11 to 15 at 105 Crofton Plaza, Suite 8, in Palmyra. (434) 589-1685.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s office accepts nominations through Dec. 6 for the Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The annual program recognizes outstanding contributions of Virginia citizens to the life and welfare of the commonwealth and its people. Details and forms are at virginia service.virginia.gov/volunteering /governors-volunteerism-awards. (804) 726-7065.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging seeks volunteers to become trained ACA Insurance Counselors and assist clients with obtaining health insurance coverage during the open enrollment period. (434) 817-5226.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewlife retreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Orange County accepts applications through Friday for its Christmas Assistance Program for the Elderly and Children Younger than 18. Applications can be picked up from Orange County Social Services Office at 148 N. Madison Road, Suite 201. (540) 672-1155.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority holds the Great Pumpkin Smash, providing composting and recycling of pumpkins, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the McIntire Recycling Center. The authority also offers the collection of oyster shells from residents in the Charlottesville/Albemarle area at the McIntire Recycling Center at 611 McIntire Road. (434) 977-2970.
St. Anne’s-Belfield School presents Visit Day, providing the opportunity for potential students to spend the day in classes and experience the community on Monday. Register in advance at stab.org/apply/upcoming-admission-events. (434) 296-5106.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.
