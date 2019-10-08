Announcements
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.
Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club presents its monthly meeting with Ken Wallenborn speaking about aircraft accident cases from the USAF and FAA at noon Oct. 16 at Blue Ridge Café at 8315 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
Charlottesville City Council seeks residents through Nov. 8 to serve on boards or commissions. Details and a listing of openings are at www.charlottesville.org/boards. (434) 970-3113.
Charlottesville Gas Energy Efficiency Program offers free home weatherization upgrades to income-qualified residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Homeowners and renters are eligible. www.charlottesville.org/cgeep and (434) 970-3812.
City Art Bus Design Competition, hosted by the Tom Tom Foundation, Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT, accepts entries through Nov. 30 of designs for mobile murals to be wrapped on city buses. tomtomfest.com/2020-city-art-bus.
City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration seeks election officers for upcoming elections. New Election Officer Training is on Saturday, and regular Election Officer Training is on Oct. 16 and 17. Training and election days are compensated. (434) 970-3250.
City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for the winter and spring After-school Recreation and Enrichment program for city youths ages 5 through 12 at Crow Recreation Center. Details and registration at www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec. (434) 970-3243.
Fluvanna SPCA seeks volunteers to serve on its Board of Directors. Send an email of interest listing relevant experience to president@fspca.org. (434) 591-0123.
Free flu shots are offered to Greene County residents by the Thomas Jefferson Health District from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Nathanael Greene Elementary School at 8094 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. Shots will be administered to residents ages 3 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. (434) 985-2262.
Household Water Testing Clinic is offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Madison County High School. Register in advance at (540) 948-6881.
Literacy Volunteers offers volunteer training from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 16. Details and registration at literacyforall.org. (434) 977-4059.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees holds its monthly meeting with Warren Laws of the American Chestnut Foundation speaking about the value of the chestnut tree to the country and about restoration efforts at 10 a.m. Thursday at Wood Grill Buffet. (434) 361-1326.
Piedmont Virginia Community College offers the Super Saturday Financial Aid Workshop, providing hands-on assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Details, including documentation that will be required, are available at pvcc.edu/fafsa. (855) 877-3941.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority accepts appliances from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and tires from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center at 4576 Dick Woods Road. rivanna.org/hhw. Electronic waste, including computers, laptops, printers, VCRs, stereos and televisions, is accepted by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center. Registration at rivanna.org/ewaste. (434) 977-2970.
Rumi Forum Charlottesville and International Rescue Committee seek entries through February for the Peace and Dialogue Art and Video Contest. Art submissions are sought from students in grades 5 through 8, and video submissions are sought from students in grades 9 through 12. Details are available via email to cville@rumiforum.org.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.
