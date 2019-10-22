AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.
Buckingham County Board of Supervisors adopted an emergency ordinance prohibiting/regulating open-air burning on public and private property. All outdoor burning including camp fires, trash barrels and the like are prohibited, except within a grill or stove designed and used for food preparation. The emergency declaration will remain in effect until rescinded. (434) 969-4242.
The Center offers a shredding truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. $5 for up to five grocery bags of paper; $2 each bag thereafter. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has relaunched its “Seniors for Seniors” program. Senior pets 10 years or older will be available for free adoption by senior people aged 65 or older. (434) 973-5959.
Charlottesville Area Transit accepts entries through Dec. 21 in its Bus Lines Community Poetry Contest, themed “Poetry by You.” Details at charlottesville.org/2020buslinespoetry.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is accepting registration for the winter and spring After-school Recreation and Enrichment program for city youths ages 5 through 12 at Crow Recreation Center. Details and registration at www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec. (434) 970-3243.
City Art Bus Design Competition, hosted by the Tom Tom Foundation, Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT, accepts entries through Nov. 30 of designs for mobile murals to be wrapped on city buses. tomtomfest .com/2020-city-art-bus.
City of Charlottesville is upgrading its telephone systems through Sunday. During this time, and only outside normal business hours, some telephone lines will intermittently ring as busy. All emergency calls should continue to go to 911. The police non-emergency number, (434) 970-3280; the Charlottesville Fire Department non-emergency number, (434) 970-3240; and the gas utilities main number, (434) 970-3800, will not be available at times; citizens should call (434) 977-9041.
City of Charlottesville will start collection of loose leaves on Monday. The city will not be distributing bags or picking up bagged leaves. Vacuum trucks will visit each neighborhood zone three times during the season. Residents who wish to bag their leaves may drop off bags from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through January at 1505 Avon St. Extended. Details: www.charlottesville.org/leaves. Residents also can sign up for text alerts about the exact pickup schedules for their homes by texting their street addresses to (434) 771-0251.
City of Charlottesville Voter Registration accepts absentee ballots from qualified city-registered voters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 2 at the City Hall Annex. “Curbside” service is available for absentee voters who are disabled or who are 65 or older and have a qualifying absentee voting reason. (434) 970-3250.
Fluvanna SPCA offers a drive-through rabies clinic for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pleasant Grove Park in Palmyra. Volunteers also are needed to serve on the FSCPA Board of Directors. Send an email of interest listing relevant experience to president@fspca.org. (434) 591-0123.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging seeks volunteers to become trained ACA Insurance Counselors and assist clients with obtaining health insurance coverage during the open enrollment period. (434) 817-5226.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewlife retreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Oakland School holds its fall open house for prospective students and their families on Friday at 128 Oakland Farm Way in Troy. For details and times, call (434) 293-9059.
Orange County accepts applications through Nov. 1 for its Christmas Assistance Program for the Elderly and Children Younger than 18. Applications can be picked up from Orange County Social Services Office at 148 N. Madison Road, Suite 201. (540) 672-1155.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority now offers the collection of oyster shells from residents in the Charlottesville/Albemarle area at the McIntire Recycling Center at 611 McIntire Road. (434) 977-2970.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.