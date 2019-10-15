AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to serve as tax counselors and greeters for low- and middle-income taxpayers from February through April in the Charlottesville, Fluvanna and Lovingston areas. Training is provided. aarp.org/taxaide. (434) 244-0451.
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors White Hall District Candidates Forum, hosted by League of Women Voters, is from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library. (434) 227-3462.
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidate Forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, is from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire. (434) 227-3264.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. A blood drive is also held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center at 1000 E. Rio Road. (434) 979-7143.
Arc of the Piedmont holds a Coffee & Chat — Virginia General Assembly Candidates Legislative Forum on Developmental Disabilities from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 1149 Rose Hill Drive. (434) 977-4002.
The Center offers a shredding truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23. $5 for up to five grocery bags of paper; $2 each bag thereafter. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA presents the Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice adoption special, with all cats and kittens at the CASPCA available for adoption for $10 Friday through Sunday. 3355 Berkmar Drive. caspca.org. (434) 973-5959.
Charlottesville Aviation Luncheon Club presents its monthly meeting with Ken Wallenborn speaking about aircraft accident cases from the USAF and FAA at noon Wednesday at Blue Ridge Café at 8315 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville. (434) 328-2323.
Charlottesville City Council seeks residents through Nov. 8 to serve on boards or commissions. Details and a listing of openings are at www.charlottesville.org/boards. (434) 970-3113.
Charlottesville Gas Energy Efficiency Program offers free home weatherization upgrades to income-qualified residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Homeowners and renters are eligible. www.charlottesville.org/cgeep and (434) 970-3812.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for the winter and spring After-school Recreation and Enrichment program for city youths ages 5 through 12 at Crow Recreation Center. Details and registration at www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec. (434) 970-3243.
City Art Bus Design Competition, hosted by the Tom Tom Foundation, Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT, accepts entries through Nov. 30 of designs for mobile murals to be wrapped on city buses. tomtomfest .com/2020-city-art-bus.
City of Charlottesville will start collection of loose leaves on Oct. 28. The city will not be distributing bags or picking up bagged leaves. Vacuum trucks will visit each neighborhood zone three times during the season. Residents who wish to bag their leaves may drop off bags from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through January at 1505 Avon St. Extended. Residents also can sign up for text alerts about the exact pickup schedules for their homes by texting their street addresses to (434) 771-0251. www.charlottesville.org/leaves.
Fluvanna SPCA offerss a drive-through rabies clinic for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at Pleasant Grove Park in Palmyra. Volunteers also are needed to serve on the FSCPA Board of Directors. Send an email of interest listing relevant experience to president@fspca.org. (434) 591-0123.
Greene County presents the Getting to Know Your County Government series with Director of Social Services James Howard speaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Public Library at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 531-6824.
Job Fair, featuring U.S. Postal Service and other local employers, will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library at 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 973-7893.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewlife retreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Orange County accepts applications through Nov. 1 for its Christmas Assistance Program for the Elderly and Children Younger than 18. Applications can be picked up from Orange County Social Services Office at 148 N. Madison Road, Suite 201. (540) 672-1155.
Orange County hosts a rabies vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Unionville Elementary School at 10285 Zachary Taylor Highway in Unionville. (540) 672-1124.
Piedmont Virginia Community College offices will be closed from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday for a staff meeting. Classes are not canceled during this time. (434) 961-5203.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority accepts tires from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ivy Material Utilization Center at 4576 Dick Woods Road. rivanna.org/hhw. Electronic waste, including computers, laptops, printers, VCRs, stereos and televisions, is accepted by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center. Registration at rivanna.org/ewaste. (434) 977-2970.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. thewomens initiative.org or (434) 872-0047.
