Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP hosts the Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, with guest speaker Dr. Marcus L. Martin, at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville at 990 Hilton Heights Road. albemarle-cvillenaacp.org. (434) 220-1493.

Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.

American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA offers half off of the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats on each Monday in September. (434) 973-5959.

Charlottesville Gas Energy-Efficiency Program offers free home weatherization upgrades to income-qualified residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Homeowners and renters are eligible. Details are available at charlottesville.org/cgeep and (434) 970-3812.

Foster Fuels presents the Spread the Warmth coat drive, collecting donations of gently used coats through Oct. 4 to be distributed at a local elementary school. Donations can be dropped off at 1251 Richmond Road, No. 102. (434) 975-2345.

Junior League of Charlottesville accepts applications through Oct. 4 for its fall 2019 Community Grants program, “Empowering Women Through Mentorship.” Details at jlcville.org/community/community-grants.

Minority Business Week is observed by the City of Charlottesville with several events scheduled from Saturday through Sept. 20. Details and schedule are available at cvilleminoritybusinessprogram.org/minority-business-week. (434) 970-3117.

Mission BBQ offers free sandwiches to all fire and police personnel and first responders from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday in observance of Patriots Day. 3912 Lenox Ave. (434) 260-7740.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees will host a representative from Hospice of the Piedmont explaining what hospice is and what services are offered during its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at Wood Grill Buffet. (434) 31-1326.

Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.

Piedmont Virginia Community College holds Getting Started information sessions for prospective students, introducing PVCC’s degree and certificate programs and providing information on placement tests, student services and more, from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Carver Recreation Center and from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority accepts registration through Monday for its Commercial Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Sept. 26. To register, call (540) 818-4261. Household hazardous waste is accepted on Sept. 27 and 28; furniture and mattresses on Oct. 5; appliances on Oct. 12, and tires on Oct. 19 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center at 4576 Dick Woods Road. rivanna.org/hhw. (540) 818-4261.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia hosts the Albemarle Board of Supervisors Candidates Forum from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Virginia Delegate Forum for House District 25 and 58 is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

9/11 Day of Remembrance is held from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 9/11 Memorial Atrium of the Charlottesville Fire Department’s Fontaine Avenue Station at 2420 Fontaine Ave. (434) 981-9141.

7th District Rep. Abigail Spanberger holds a town hall-style meeting for residents of Orange County from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Germanna Community College’s Locust Grove Campus, Room 114, at 2130 Germanna Hwy. in Locust Grove. (202) 593-0472.

Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.

The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.

