Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP hosts its monthly branch meeting with guest speaker Robert N. Tracci, Albemarle County's commonwealth's attorney, at 7 p.m. Monday in the media center of Burley Middle School at 901 Rose Hill Drive. The Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, with guest speaker Dr. Marcus L. Martin, begins at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville at 990 Hilton Heights Road. albemarle-cvillenaacp.org. (434) 220-1493.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday, at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA offers half off of the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats on each Monday in September. (434) 973-5959.
College Planning Night, with more than 80 college representatives, is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Monticello High School at 1400 Independence Way. (434) 244-3110.
Crozet Master Plan is reviewed with Albemarle County residents from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Western Albemarle High School Cafeteria. albemarle.org/department.asp?department=cdd&relpage=3733. (434) 296-5832.
Foster Fuels holds the Spread the Warmth coat drive, collecting donations of gently used coats through Oct. 4, to be distributed at a local elementary school. Donations can be dropped off at 1251 Richmond Road, No. 102. (434) 975-2345.
Greene County Planning Director James Frydl speaks about the County’s Comprehensive Plan from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Green County Public Library in Stanardsville. (434) 531-6824.
Junior League of Charlottesville accepts applications through Oct. 4 for its fall 2019 Community Grants program, “Empowering Women Through Mentorship.” Details at jlcville.org/community/community-grants.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Seventh District Rep. Abigail Spanberger holds a town hall-style meeting for residents of Orange County from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Germanna Community College’s Locust Grove Campus, Room 114, at 2130 Germanna Hwy. in Locust Grove. (202) 593-0472.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.
