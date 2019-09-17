Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP hosts the Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, with guest speaker Dr. Marcus L. Martin, at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Doubletree Hotel Charlottesville at 990 Hilton Heights Road. albemarle-cvillenaacp.org. (434) 220-1493.
Alcoholics Anonymous of Central Virginia offers assistance to people seeking help with alcohol issues. Contact the local AA office at jeffersonfob.wordpress.com or call (434) 293-6565.
American Red Cross seeks blood donations, especially of Type O blood. Blood drives are held from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Charlottesville Blood Donation Center at 606 Albemarle Square. (434) 979-7143.
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA offers half off of the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats on each Monday in September. (434) 973-5959.
Charlottesville Gas Energy-Efficiency Program offers free home weatherization upgrades to income-qualified residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Homeowners and renters are eligible. Details are available at www.charlottesville.org/cgeep and (434) 970-3812.
City of Charlottesville seeks submissions of trees through Oct. 4 to be used for the City’s Grand illumination event. Tree candidates are ideally 30 feet tall, fully branched on all sides, accessible by large equipment and nearing the end of their lives. www.charlottesville.org/community/charlottesville-s-grand-illumination. (434) 970-3707.
Foster Fuels offers the Spread the Warmth coat drive, collecting donations of gently used coats through Oct. 4 to be distributed at a local elementary school. Donations can be dropped off at 1251 Richmond Road, No. 102. (434) 975-2345.
Greene County Superintendent of School Andrea Whitmarch speaks about the issues facing schools from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Greene County Public Library in Stanardsville (434) 531-6824.
Junior League of Charlottesville accepts applications through Oct. 4 for its fall 2019 Community Grants program, “Empowering Women Through Mentorship.” Details at jlcville.org/community/community-grants.
Minority Business Week is observed by the City of Charlottesville, with several events scheduled through Friday. Details and schedule are available at cvilleminoritybusinessprogram.org/minority-business-week. (434) 970-3117.
Narconon offers help to individuals and their families in overcoming addiction. Details: narcononnewliferetreat.org and (800) 431-1754.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police will host a free vehicle identification number etching event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department at 5251 Spotswood Trail in Barboursville. (540) 920-7870.
Piedmont Virginia Community College offers Getting Started information sessions for prospective students, introducing PVCC’s degree and certificate programs and providing information on placement tests, student services and more, from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Nelson Memorial Library in Lovingston and from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority accepts household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28; furniture and mattresses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5; appliances from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12, and tires from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Ivy Material Utilization Center at 4576 Dick Woods Road. rivanna.org/hhw
St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosts elementary and middle school Learning Walks for prospective parents at 9 a.m. Tuesday for kindergarten through fourth grade and at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 for middle-school fifth through eighth grades. Register in advance at stab.org/admission-events. 799 Faulconer Drive. (434) 296-5106.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offers free testing for sexually transmitted infections from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. 1138 Rose Hill Drive. tjhd.org. (434) 972-6269.
The Women’s Initiative offers free walk-in clinics providing one-on-one sessions with a counselor free of charge to women needing immediate short-term assistance, including tools for self-care, emotional support, assessment of needs and goals, referral services and resource connection. Clinics are offered from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday at the Westhaven Clinic; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at Jefferson City School Center; and 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Women’s Initiative office. In case of a mental health emergency, reach crisis services 24/7 by calling Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800 or calling 911. Details: thewomensinitiative.org or (434) 872-0047.
