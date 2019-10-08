National Geographic Live Series: David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes, “Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice”
7 p.m. Thursday
Paramount Theater
Be there when National Geographic photographers share insiders’ tales of the events behind their spectacular images. The photographers will show videos and still photographs from their travels, which include places few people have encountered. Plan ahead for future events in the series in the new year, too; Shannon Wild will present “Pursuit of the Black Panther” on 7 p.m. Feb. 7, 2020, and “The Search for Life Beyond Earth” with Kevin Hand is slated for 7 p.m. May 8. Tickets for the series are $99, $79 for seniors and $59 for students; individual events are $29.75, $24.75 and $19.75, respectively. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Journeys Fall Family Bereavement Day Camp
Hospice of the Piedmont
8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Triple C Camp
If you’ve felt alone and misunderstood during your grief process, Hospice of the Piedmont’s Journeys program can offer a break. The Journeys program’s day camp for children ages 5 and older and their families provides both room to have fun and safe spaces in which to share feelings and miss the people who aren’t there — all in a judgment-free environment with people who get it. In addition to a challenge course activity, interaction with animal friends and a host of outdoor attractions, there will be scrapbooking, art therapy and grief education. hopva.org/journeys; (434) 817-6900 or (800) 975-5501.
Future Farmers of America Bluegrass Show
4 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Nelson County Middle School Auditorium
The annual celebration of bluegrass will bring In the Tradition, The Little Mountain Boys, James River Cutups and Deep Blue Express to the stage to raise funds for Nelson County students to compete at the National FFA Convention, which will take place in Indianapolis later this month. In addition to toe-tapping music, there will be silent and live auctions, a bake sale and plenty of concessions — all to help students reach for their dreams. $10; $5 ages 6-12; free if younger than 6. (434) 263-4801.
Return to the Roots
4 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Bold Rock Hard Cider’s Barrel Barn
The outdoor series is back on selected Saturdays through mid-November with live music and food trucks. Who Shot John is providing the music this time from 5 to 8 p.m., and the food truck will be 106 Grilled. It’s a chance to enjoy fall foliage and mountain air and leave the week’s cares behind. Free. boldrock.com.
Highland Rustic Trails Dog Day
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
James Monroe’s Highland
If you and your four-legged friends are always up for finding a new trail to explore together, here’s your chance to wander along at President James Monroe’s place. Remember that all dogs must be leashed — and that their people are responsible for cleaning up after them. Keep in mind that only service animals are permitted in the ticketed museum area. Free. highland.org/event/highland-rustic-trails-dog-day-2/; (434) 293-8000.
Anyango Yarbo-Davenport
3:30 p.m. Sunday
Cabell Hall Auditorium
Violinist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, the daughter of American soprano Africa Yarbo-Davenport and the late Austrian conductor Hans Peter Jillich, will be at the University of Virginia for a mini-residency exploring music, race and gender. Sunday’s violin recital teams her up with New York-based pianist Kyle Walker for an exploration of folk, fiddle music and jazz; keep an ear out for selections by Ravel, Aldridge and Frolov. She’s a regular in such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Munich Philharmonic, Royal Festival Hall London and Theatre Mayor Bogota. Free. music.virginia.edu; (434) 924-3052.
