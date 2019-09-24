Hoopla
Friday through Sunday
Devils Backbone Brewing Company
The annual festival offers not only a full schedule of music by Robert Walter’s 20th Congress, Sarah White, Indecision, Gold Top County Ramblers, The Judy Chops and many other performers, but also on-site camping and a variety of outdoor activities, including mountain biking, hiking and yoga. Be sure to bring your bike for the short commute from your campsite to the music venue. Children’s activities are provided, too. There will be locally sourced foods and plenty of craft beers; keep an eye out for a pop-up beer tasting. $150 to $65. dbbrewingcompany.com/event/hoopla2019/.
Clarinet Ensemble
7 p.m. Friday
New Dominion Bookshop
The Charlottesville Municipal Band’s Clarinet Ensemble — featuring John Blum, Sharon Dudley, Pam Evans, Laurie Keenan, Fred O’Bryant and Lynda Sawyer — will bring four B-flat clarinets, one E-flat clarinet, an alto clarinet and a B-flat bass clarinet to the bookstore for a concert of Baroque and classical transcriptions, jazz, folk and all kinds of pop music. Free. ndbookshop.com; (434) 295-2552.
Advanced screening of Season 5 premiere of “Poldark”
8 p.m. Friday
Paramount Theater
VPM PBS and the Paramount are teaming up to give fans a free early look at the start of the fifth and final season of “Poldark.” Fans of PBS’ “Masterpiece” have enjoyed following Ross Poldark’s adventures for years now; here’s your chance to see what all the excitement is about. Free, but registration required. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
FLOW: The Rivanna River Arts Festival
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Darden Towe Park
The annual celebration of the Rivanna River through visual art, music and dance offers everything from plein-air painting by the water’s edge to musical performances to plenty of information from local environmental organizations. Head to the park’s boat launch and keep your eyes open for FLOWtilla: The Spontaneous Decorated Boat Parade. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the Rivanna’s role in centuries of Charlottesville and Albemarle County history and how much it means to residents who live near it and love it. Free. rivannariver.org or flowfestival.weebly.com.
Brewbies Festival
1 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Champion Brewing Company
Ready for some specialty pink beers and other handcrafted brews from more than 25 local and regional breweries? The fundraising festival, now in its 10th year, is coming to Charlottesville for the first time to benefit Keep a Breast and Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Remember that the event is for ages 21 and older, and that 100% of the net profits will go to charity. If you’d like to skip the line to get in, just make a $5 donation to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank or bring three to five nonperishable food items or canned goods to donate. $65 VIP early entrance; $45 advance. brewbies.org.
GRiZ
7 p.m. Sunday
Sprint Pavilion
Detroit-reared, Denver-based Grant Kwiecinski, better known to fans as GRiZ, will be serving up his trademark mix of live saxophone, guitar, vocals and electronic music for Charlottesville fans. Get ready for an evening of hip-hop, funk, dance music and funk-rap hybrid fun. $35 general admission; VIP packages available. sprintpavilion.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.