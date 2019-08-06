Screening of “Shampoo”
7 p.m. Thursday
Violet Crown Charlottesville
August offers fans of filmmaker Hal Ashby a chance to enjoy a retrospective at Violet Crown Charlottesville. Thursday’s screening is of “Shampoo,” a satirical sex comedy starring Warren Beatty. The film, set in 1968, picked up four Academy Award nominations; Lee Grant took home the coveted statuette for best supporting actress. Next in the series will be “The Landlord” on Aug. 15 and “Being There” on Aug. 22. $13-$11. violetcrown.com.
Pursuit of Happiness Hour
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday
Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello
Here’s one more opportunity to relax with local wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages at President Thomas Jefferson’s home this summer. Start your weekend with a stroll in the gardens and take time to catch up with your friends. Upscale picnic selections from Farm Table can be purchased, too. And if you haven’t taken the Upper Rooms Tour yet, consider reserving your space ahead of time and making an evening of it. $5; food and beverages available for purchase. monticello.org; (434) 984-9800.
Screening of “Woodstock: Another Look”
2 p.m. Saturday
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper
As the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock outdoor music festival approaches, here’s your chance to hear and see some of the popular acts whose performances weren’t included in the Academy Award-winning 1970 documentary “Woodstock.” Look for Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, Melanie, Canned Heat, Jefferson Airplane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Band, Johnny Winter, Mountain, Tim Hardin, Quill and Bert Sommer. These groovy outtakes will get you in the mood for “Woodstock” itself, which will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Free. Loc.gov.avconservation/theater/ schedule.html; 540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994, or (202) 707-9994.
Barn and Farm History Tours
2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
The Charlottesville Unity Days event offers visitors a chance to learn more about the Carr/Greer family, which lived at and operated River View Farm for more than a century, and the state-of-the-art farming techniques that were taught here. Meet at the barn and get ready to learn about the local Virginia African American Heritage Trail Site. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.
On the Farm with Mr. Monroe
8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Aug. 16
James Monroe’s Highland
Highland is teaming up with Speak! Language Center and Alliance Francaise de Charlottesville to present a French and Spanish enrichment camp for ages 4 to 10. The summer’s third and final installment starts Monday and packs in daily language instruction, private tours of President James Monroe’s home and gardens and plenty of time for scavenger hunts, period parlor games and historic crafts. Students will get outdoor and indoor time, learning all the while about Monroe and his new nation’s ties to France and Spain. $335 per student. highland.org; (434) 293-8000.