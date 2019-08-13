Transcribe-a-Thon of Julian Bond’s Papers
4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday
Various Charlottesville locations
Head to 110 Minor Hall at the University of Virginia at 4 p.m. Wednesday to get an overview of what you’ll be doing to help preserve Bond's work for future generations. There will be several locations for transcribing, including 110 Minor Hall, The Scholars’ Lab in Alderman Library, Shenandoah Joe on Preston Avenue and the Virginia Center for the Book at the Jefferson School. Some computers will be provided, but bringing your own is recommended. Can’t attend in person? There will be opportunities to pitch in remotely by accessing the online workspace on FromThePage or heading to bit.ly/TranscribeBond. Be sure to catch the temporary exhibit from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library. The Carter G. Woodson Institute is teaming up with the Small Special Collections Library, Center for Digital Editing, Scholars’ Lab, UVa College of Arts and Sciences and Virginia Humanities to make it all happen. kblizzard@virginia.edu; (434) 247-7487.
Back-to-School Bash
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday
Virginia Discovery Museum
Wednesday is the deadline for signing up your children ages 3 to 10 for the latest Date Night Drop-Off event. Youngsters will share pizza from Uncle Maddio’s Pizza and play in the museum’s galleries, where plenty of entertaining challenges await fans of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Keep in mind that your child must be completely independent in the bathroom to attend this event. $25 per child; member discounts apply. vadm.org; (434) 977-1025, Ext. 102.
Native Plant Walk: August
9 a.m. Saturday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
Tana Herndon will be your guide for an exploration of late summer’s wildflower display; meet at the kiosk near the parking lot. You might see spotted horsemint or lady’s-tresses orchids, and some of fall’s earliest flowers also may make an appearance, including thoroughworts and early goldenrods. If water levels cooperate at the reservoir, swamp milkweed and cardinal flower may be visible. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.
Shark Fin Fun Run
4 p.m. Saturday
Screening of “Jaws”
6 p.m. Saturday
Paramount Theater
Dress in beach attire or a shark costume for this event. The run starts at the Paramount and makes a loop of almost 2 miles around the Downtown Mall area, making a stop at Champion Brewing Company before heading back for a screening that still leaves fans screaming. For competition porpoises — make that purposes — runners in beach attire will be the “swimmers,” and the sharks will be, well, “sharks.” Prizes will be awarded to the “shark” who completes the most “bites” by snatching swimmers’ flags, and to the swimmer in the best costume. $25 for run, which includes special-edition beach mat, one free pour at Champion and admission to the film. Movie-only admission is $7, $5 youths. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.