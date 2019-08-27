Organist Catalina Vicens
Westminster Organ Concert Series
7:30 p.m. Friday
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Catalina Vicens, a specialist in performing on historic keyboard instruments, will present “A Musical Pilgrimage from the Middle Ages to the Baroque” to help the Westminster Organ Concert Series launch its 40th season. She is a guest professor of harpsichord at Oberlin Conservatory and a doctoral candidate at Leiden University. Works by Conrad Paumann, William Byrd and Juan Cabanilles are on her program, which also will include some of the earliest known pieces of written keyboard music. The series offers folks a chance to start the weekend with the King of Instruments — in this case, Westminster’s 1980 Taylor & Boody all-mechanical Baroque-style pipe organ. Free. westminsterorganconcertseries.org; (434) 963-4690.
Virginia Festival of the Wheel
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Boar’s Head Resort
Last year’s inaugural event was a hit, and the second event has a larger location and a wide range of classic cars that collectors and casual automobile fans alike can enjoy. There will be guest speakers, a Jefferson Trail Tour, a drive-in movie night and even fireworks. All proceeds from the event will benefit the University of Virginia Cancer Center, and additional donations are welcomed. $15; free for active military members, first responders, cancer survivors and ages 12 and younger. VAFestivalOfTheWheel.com; (703) 932-9448.
Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Downtown Madison
The 27th annual celebration offers music, magic shows, artists, living history, antique cars, crafts, pony rides and plenty of vendors. Entertainers scheduled for this year’s festival include Leon Rector, Bennie Dodd, David Gilmore, Jessica Weaver and Silver Linings, and Dark Hollow Bluegrass. Food options focus on local restaurants and include the Bavarian Chef food truck, Catch the Chef food truck, Pig N Steak, Little Country Store, Miranda’s, Mad Local and Jenny Lund’s Pizza, among others, and you can enjoy your selections with Virginia wines and beers. madisonva.com; (540) 948-4455.
Old-Time Concert Series
2 to 4 p.m. Sunday
Humpback Rocks Visitor Center
Bring a chair and kick back for an afternoon of mountain music by Blue Mountain Sunrise. Hearing old-time music in context is a great way to enjoy a late summer afternoon while learning about the genre’s traditional instruments — think guitar, autoharp, fiddle, bass and banjo — and the important role homemade entertainment played in the lives of people who once called the area home. If rough weather looks imminent, be sure to call the Visitor Center before heading out. Mark your calendars for the Sept. 15 performance by Uncle Henry’s Favorites. Free. friendsbrp.org; (540) 943-4716.
DMR Adventures’ Youth After-School Program
Tuesday through Sept. 30
DMR Adventures at 221 Carlton Road, Suite 4
Actor, director and drama teacher Ray Smith will lead kindergartners through sixth-graders in daily opportunities for creative expression and growth. Adults will be on hand to walk children from specific bus stops for Clark Elementary School, Burnley-Moran Elementary School and Walker Upper Elementary School to the program’s home studio on Carlton Road. The program meets from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. when Charlottesville City Schools are in session; the program will not meet if school is dismissed early as a result of inclement weather. $400 per month for four- or five-day students; $300 for one- to three-day students. mattcharlespr@gmail.com; (434) 203-6313.
Discovery Detectives
3:45 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 4
Virginia Discovery Museum
Children ages 6 and older who participate in the latest Makers series program can develop critical thinking skills by solving a mystery. Young detectives will learn a variety of forensic science techniques, including chromatography, fingerprinting and comparative analysis. Starting Friday, call ahead for remaining space availability. $45 per child. vadm.org; (434) 977-1025, Ext. 106.