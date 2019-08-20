Owl Prowl
8:30 p.m. Friday
James River State Park in Gladstone
Head to Shelter No. 4 at Buckingham County’s picturesque state park for a short hike to hear haunting calls by some of the park’s resident species of owls. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes. Free. dcr.virginia.gov; (434) 933-4355.
Sunflower Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 31
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 1
Liberty Mills Farm in Somerset
The admission price includes one free sunflower to take home, but with 30 different varieties at Liberty Mills Farm, choosing could be difficult. When you’re not busy building your own bouquet, be sure to check out the homemade fudge varieties and the ice cream. There will be music and a variety of vendors, too. $10; $5 ages 5 to 10. Parking is free. (434) 882-6293.
American Girl Tea with Elizabeth Monroe
10:30 to noon Saturday
Highland
Girls ages 6 to 12 may bring their American Girl dolls to President James Monroe’s home for tea with first lady Elizabeth Monroe, craft time and some American Girl trivia. Bring a picnic blanket for comfort, and don’t forget to register by noon Friday. $5; $5 chaperones; free for siblings younger than 6 and members of Monroe’s Farm Friends. highland.org; (434) 293-8000.
Montpelier Architecture Tour: The Temple
1 p.m. Sunday
Montpelier
Head to President James Madison’s home to learn about Irish house joiner James Dinsmore and the renovation work he performed there between 1809 and 1812. It’s also an opportunity to learn more about new discoveries about the red roof of the iconic Temple structure. $10; $4 ages 6 to 14. montpelier.org; (540) 672-2728, Ext. 450.
Chronicles of Yarnia: A Charitable Yarnwork Group
6 p.m. Monday
Greene County Library
Here’s a way to help someone else in the community by doing something you already love — knitting and crocheting. Needleworkers of all skill levels ages 12 and older are welcome. To add to the convivial vibe, hot beverages will be served. Free. jmrl.org. (434) 985-5227.
Nighthawk Migration: Circus in the Sky
7 p.m. Tuesday and again Aug. 29
Ivy Creek Natural Area
Meet Dave Hogg of Monticello Bird Club by the kiosk near the parking lot for an evening of observing aerobatic wonders. Nighthawks are starting their annual migration, and they’ll be performing fascinating swooping maneuvers while they catch food in the field. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.