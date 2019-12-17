Print Your Own Wrapping Paper

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection

If you’re going to a lot of trouble selecting just the right gifts for friends and family members, take a little time to select just the right wrappings for them. Take a welcome recess from stress by making it a me-time endeavor and unleashing your creativity. Fenella Belle, Kluge-Ruhe’s education coordinator and McGuffey Art Center fiber artist, will lead an evening of creating your own wrapping paper. Materials will be provided. No reservations are needed; drop in when you can. Free; donations welcome. kluge-ruhe.org.

Virginia Consort Carolers’ Concert

4 p.m. Saturday

New Dominion Bookshop

The Virginia Consort is starting its 30th concert season, and Saturday’s event offers a short glimpse of the chorus’ versatility. This event features the Virginia Consort Carolers. The consort offers six different choruses for residents who love to sing; they include the Chamber Ensemble and Festival Chorus for adults, the Youth Chorale and Treble Chorus for young adults and the Prelude Choir and First Step Choir for younger school-aged children. Learn more about the options at virginiaconsort.org. Free. ndbookshop.com/events/virginia-consort-carolers-concert/; (434) 295-2552.

After Hours at Highland with James Monroe

4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Highland

The tour, guided by Monroe re-enactor Beau Robbins, is filled with tales from the American Revolution and Founding Era and glimpses of the home decorated for the holidays. Stick around after the tour to mingle with your host and share some light refreshments. Sign up ahead of time, as space is limited to 15 people per tour. Another tour will be offered at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28. $28. highland.org; (434) 293-8000.

Hunger Heroes 5k

9:30 a.m. Sunday

Afton Mountain Vineyards

Runners aren’t the only ones welcome to enjoy the Afton winery’s scenery; walkers, folks pushing strollers and leashed pets also are invited. If you can’t attend in person, consider the virtual run. Twenty-five percent of the profits will benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. aftonmountainvineyards.com; (540) 456-8667.

Mojo Sweet Potato Pie Christmas Sing-along and Pie Share

2 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Glass House Winery

Sam Johnston will be stepping in on keyboards to help Susan Munson, Anne O’Brien, Doug Bishop and Frank Bechter perform for the popular laid-back celebration. Bring your favorite pie and get ready to sing along with Mojo Pie to your favorite holiday tunes. Doors open at noon, and picnics are welcome; just don’t bring any outside alcohol. And all kinds of sweet and savory pies are welcome — not just sweet potato. No cover. glasshousewinery.com.

