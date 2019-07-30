Paramount Presents: Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2019 in HD
7 p.m. Thursday
Paramount Theater
The ninth annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies is the first global celebration of the music that keeps going strong. Viewers will see a complete Grateful Dead concert recorded on June 17, 1991, at Giants Stadium; the previously unreleased show is considered one of the band’s finest performances in its final decade. Look for Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick among the musicians. The show opens with “Eyes of the World” and includes a number of rarities, including “Might As Well,” “Saint of Circumstance,” “China Doll” and “New Speedway Boogie.” Oh, and “Dark Star” pops up at least six different times. $15; $13 seniors; $11 students. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Cardi B With Kevin Gates and Saweetie
7 p.m. Wednesday
John Paul Jones Arena
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the latest tour by the Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and actress. Her award haul also includes nine BET Hip-Hop Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards, among others. Drop by the arena’s website to familiarize yourself with the clear-bag policy and see what’s OK to bring and what to leave at home. $123 to $47.50; parking $15. johnpauljonesarena.com.
Screening of “Skatetown U.S.A.”
7:30 p.m. Friday
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper
Patrick Swayze’s 1979 film debut has not been made available in home video, so here’s a rare chance to learn more about the roller disco phenomenon and see Swayze doing his own skating and stunts. There are plenty of 1970s sitcom stars and household names in the cast with him, including Scott Baio, Ron Palillo, Maureen McCormick, Ruth Buzzi and Flip Wilson, and the soundtrack of period hits includes “Boogie Nights” and “Shake Your Body.” Free. loc.gov/avconservation/theater/schedule.html; (540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994, or (202) 707-9994.
Westhaven Community Day
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Westhaven at 801 Hardy Drive
The Public Housing Association of Residents is rolling out the welcome mat for a day filled with all kinds of live entertainment, family-friendly activities, health screenings and even chair massages. There will be a moon bounce, a fire truck demonstration, bingo, a dunking booth and plenty of food. Sports physicals will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at Westhaven Community Center to help students get prepared for fall sports. Health services will include HIV and hepatitis C testing. Volunteers are welcomed; call (434) 984-3255 or email admin@pharcville.org if you’d like to lend a hand. Free. facebook.com/Westhaven Community/Day.
Training Demonstration Open House
1 p.m. Saturday
Service Dogs of Virginia
Becoming a service dog takes 700 hours of training and the mastery of 30 advanced commands. Head to 218 Albemarle Square to watch service dogs in training show what they’ve learned; the demonstrations will start promptly at 1 p.m. Learn how puppies train and grow to make life safer and easier for people of all ages. Stick around for some refreshments and opportunities to ask questions, meet the dogs and learn how you can help. servicedogsva.org; (434) 295-9503.