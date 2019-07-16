Blue Ridge Mountain Music Fest
Friday and Saturday
Wintergreen Resort
Love Canon will perform the music of the 1980s and 1990s through the lens of mountain music from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday morning will bring traditional Appalachian music all around the resort.
wintergreenresort.com; (434) 325-2200.
July Native Plant Walk
9 a.m. Saturday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
Meet by the kiosk in the parking lot to see some flowering Virginia favorites with native plant enthusiast Mary Lee Epps. She will focus on native plants to spot in July, and wetland plants are likely to be in the spotlight. Rose mallow, monkey flower, arrowhead, pickerel weed, button bush and a variety of St. John’s wort and milkweed species are likely to be in the mix. Free.
Namaste & Play
10 a.m. Saturday
St. Anne’s-Belfield School
Ready to learn some relaxation skills together? Head to the Belfield Campus at 799 Faulconer Drive for a 45-minute parent-and-child yoga session. Wear comfortable clothing; yoga mats and experience aren’t required. After the yoga session, children can play on the playground while parents mingle, and everyone can have some refreshments. Free. stab.org/summerfest.
SK8 Nelson
4 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Rockfish Valley Community Center in Nellysford
The MinPin Skate Jam, named in memory of local skater Daniel “MinPin” Rasnake, is an open skating session from 4 to 6 p.m.; best-trick competitions are presented from 6 to 8 p.m.
Proceeds from the rain-or-shine shindig will help insure, maintain and improve Nelson County’s only skate park and support the community center, too. Music by Shagwuf, The Blndrs, The Falsies and 7th Grade Girl Fight will keep the fun going. Blue Mountain Brewery is in charge of food and beverages. If you can’t come, there’s a donation page under Events at rockfishcc.org. $5 entry fee for contest; $5 for party; free for competitors and for children ages 12 and younger. rockfishcc.org; facebook.com/SaveSK8Nelson; (434) 361-0100.
Screening of “First Man”
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper
The story of Neil Armstrong is screened on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and remembers the first steps on the Moon by Armstrong and fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Also in the cast are Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler and Corey Stoll. The film is rated PG-13. Free.
loc.gov/avconservation/theater/schedule.html; (540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994, or (202) 707-9994.
National Ice Cream Day Celebration
1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Graduate Charlottesville
Outside the Sheepdog Cafe, Splendora’s Gelato will serve summer flavors of its gelato for free in honor of ice cream’s special day. There also will be family-friendly games. The event will raise funds for New Roots Farm, which will help refugees build new lives. Free.
graduatecharlottesville.com; (434) 295-4333.
Old-Time Concert Series
2 to 4 p.m. Sunday
Humpback Rocks Visitor Center
Bring a chair and listen to the music of Sunnyside while you savor the mountain setting and soak in some cultural history. The annual series focuses on mountain music, using traditional instruments to tell stories of life and longing. If the weather looks threatening, give the Visitor Center a quick call at (540) 943-4716 before heading out. friendsbrp.org.
Robust Aging Toolbox
10 a.m. Tuesday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
Start in the Education Building to learn this week’s physical activity or mental skill to help you stay vigorous and strong throughout your life. Dan Kulund leads the weekly sessions, which includes indoor and outdoor time. Free.