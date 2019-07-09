Shakespeare at the Ruins:
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
7 p.m. Thursday alumni night and pay-what-you-will preview; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; runs through July 27
Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards
Before performances of director Lydia Underwood Horan’s outdoor production of Shakespeare’s classic work begin at 7 p.m., gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and pre-show performances will start at 6 p.m. The play will be presented in the picturesque ruins of Gov. James Barbour’s mansion, designed by Thomas Jefferson, which was destroyed by a fire on Christmas Day 1884. Reserve a picnic basket from Palladio Restaurant, or try the food trucks on site. $20; $15 for tickets in groups of 10 or more. fourcp.org; (540) 832-5355.
Moon Landing 50th Anniversary
7 p.m. Friday
Light House Studios’ Vinegar Hill Theatre
PBS stations WHTJ and WVPT will present an hour-long film excerpt from PBS’ “American Experience” miniseries “Chasing the Moon,” which airs on PBS this month across the country. Edward Murphy, a professor of astronomy at the University of Virginia, will present the opening remarks. A panel discussion will bring in experts who represent the past, present and future of space exploration and research. ideastations.org.
Quink Fair Festival
Friday through Monday
Sophia House at 1782 Yanceyville Road in Louisa
An interactive gathering and camping event gives visitors a chance to learn more about intentional communities while enjoying workshops, interactive art events, theme camps and plenty of food. The idea is to take the best aspects of favorite festivals and combine them in one location, so look for reminders of Burning Man and Rainbow Gathering, among others. $90; $45 ages 15 and younger. QuinkFair@gmail.com; quink.org; (540) 894-8401.
10-Year Anniversary Party
1 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Albemarle CiderWorks
Head to North Garden for hayrides, lawn games and fun to celebrate the cidery’s anniversary with founding siblings Charlotte, Chuck, Bill and Todd Shelton, who rolled out the welcome mat on July 13, 2009. Piedmont Smokehouse will roast a whole hog and sell meals, and two new small-batch ciders will be released. Tara Mills and Jimmy Stelling will perform original music. albemarleciderworks.com; (434) 297-2326.
“On the Farm with Mr. Monroe”
French and Spanish Enrichment Camp
8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through July 19
James Monroe’s Highland
Students ages 4 to 10 can dive into French and Spanish lessons while learning the connections between France, Spain and the presidency and legacy of James Monroe. In addition to language lessons, there will be period parlor games, nature walks, tours of the home and gardens with scavenger hunts and afternoon time for historic crafts. $335 per student for one week; $650 for two weeks; $925 for three weeks. highland.org; (434) 293-8000.