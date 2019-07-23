Albemarle County Fair
4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
James Monroe’s Highland
There will be plenty of agricultural attractions and livestock events, plus a full schedule of entertainment. Listen to Brandon Wayne and His Lonesome Drifters from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Eddie Deane and the Deane Family from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Glory Days from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Charles Frazier from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The fair and Highland will team up to present demonstrations of time-honored skills, including blacksmithing, spinning, weaving and making buttons. Leashed service animals are welcome, but please leave pets at home. $5; free for children younger than 6. highland.org/event/albemarle-county-fair-at-highland-2/.
Orchard Jams
5 to 9 p.m. Friday
Chiles Peach Orchard
While you’re making plans to visit Chiles Peach Orchard, consider starting your weekend at Orchard Jams, a free weekly music series offered Fridays through Sept. 27. Friday’s featured band is South Canal Street. On the first Friday of every month, Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle gets $1 from each glass of Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery wine or Bold Rock Hard Cider purchased, so mark your calendars for Bryan Elijah Smith’s show on Aug. 2 and the Will Overman Band’s outing on Sept. 6. Check the website to see if Crozet Trolley rides will be available on the night you want to attend. chilesfamilyorchards.com; (434) 977-823-1583.
Peach Day
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Graves’ Mountain Lodge
Head to Syria in Madison County for peach ice cream, peach milkshakes, peach cobbler, peach preserves and all kinds of fresh peaches to take home and enjoy later. Live music, hayrides, craft vendors, pony rides and face painting also are among the eighth annual event’s attractions. If you’re hankering for something to go with your peaches, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, pork barbecue sandwiches, chicken tenders and fries. Free; parking also free. gravemountain.com/events/peach-day-July 27th/.
Learn to Can Peaches
10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday
Saunders Brothers Farm Market
If you’ve been heading home from orchards, farmers markets, roadside stands and special events with armloads of fragrant peaches, learn how to can your bounty to enjoy all year long. Free classes are planned for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Joe Knott will provide the live music during the day at the Piney River market. Free. saundersbrothers
farmmarket.com; (434) 277-5455.
Screening of “Hula” and “No Publicity”
2 p.m. Saturday
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper
“It Girl” Clara Bow stars in a 1927 romantic comedy set in Hawaii that calls on her to dance in a grass skirt, ride a horse and go skinny dipping. The rare comedy short “No Publicity,” directed by Harold Lloyd and starring Edward Everett Horton, will have live musical accompaniment by Andrew Simpson. Free. loc.gov/avconservation/theater/schedule.html; (540) 827-1079, Ext. 79994, or (202) 707-9994.
Cider Cinema
6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Bold Rock Cider
“Zoolander” is Saturday’s film selection, to be shown on a 30-foot screen in the meadow, and there will be a variety of movie-themed activities. Food trucks will make dinner and snacks available, and, of course, there will be plenty of cider. Free. boldrock.com; (434) 361-1030.