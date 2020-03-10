Richmond Ballet
7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College
The 22nd year of Richmond Ballet performances at PVCC will present “Ancient Airs and Dances,” the first piece choreographed for the company by artistic director Stoner Winslett; “Sweet Bitter Love,” with choreography by Carmen de Lavallade; “Excerpt from ‘Swan Lake,’” with choreography by Nicholas Beriozoff after Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov and Alexander Gorky; and “Chiaroscuro,” choreographed by Ma Cong. $23; $17 seniors and students. PVCC.edu/performingarts; (434) 961-5376.
Tandem Speaks! Voices & Values Creating Community: A Conversation with John Hunter
7 p.m. Friday
V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College
Author and educator John Hunter, founder and executive director of the World Peace Game Foundation, will talk about ways to get students engaged in such complicated issues as peace, compromise and collaboration. Andrea Copeland-Whitsett, founder of Positive Channels, will facilitate the conversation. $125 benefactors; $35 general admission; $20 educators; $10 students. tandemfs.org; (434) 295-1303.
EugeneMartin Jazz & Rhythm & Blues Concert
7 to 9 p.m. Friday
C’ville Coffee
EugeneMartin LLC, founded by Charlottesville performers Ivan Orr and Leslie Scott-Jones, will present an evening of songs by such legends as Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Gregory Porter and Luther Vandross. It’s an opportunity to hear black artists performing music created and popularized by black artists, and to learn more about Charlottesville’s own rich history of black music. $12. eugenemartin llc.wordpress.com/.
Paramount Presents: “Riverdance 25th-anniversary Show in HD”
7 p.m. Sunday
Paramount Theater
The Irish dance sensation’s 25th-anniversary gala was filmed live at the 3Arena Dublin for the big screen. There’s a soundtrack by composer Bill Whelan, as well as fresh lighting, projection, stage and costume design. $15; $13 seniors; $11 students. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Jimmy “Magic Man” Miller’s Bracket Blast
7 p.m. Monday
Paramount Theater
The seventh annual event benefits Piedmont CASA, which is marking its 25th anniversary, and boosts its efforts to give vulnerable children a voice in court. Miller will dive into all things March Madness with his panel, which will include UVa President Jim Ryan; author and basketball fan John Grisham; Macon “The Squid” Gunter, chief statistician for the UVa Sports Network; and Caroline Darney of Streaking the Lawn. Special guests will include Barry Parkhill, Debbie Ryan and Jay James, and your hosts will be NBC29’s Steve Ryan and WCAV-TV’s Rachel Ryan. $25; $20 seniors; $15 students. pcasa.org; (434) 971-7515.
