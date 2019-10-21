Maia Sharp
7 p.m. Friday
C’ville Coffee
The Songmaker Series event will bring the California singer-songwriter to Charlottesville. Listen for music from her latest solo album, “The Dash Between the Dates.” Sharp’s songs have been recorded by a diverse slate of stars, including Bonnie Raitt, Cher, Keb’ Mo, The Dixie Chicks, David Wilcox, Kathy Mattea, Lizz Wright, Trisha Yearwood and Art Garfunkel.
$24; $20 advance. The-Songmaker-series.ticketleap.com/.
Pancakes for Parkinson’s
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
University of Virginia’s South Lawn
The tradition of flipping pancakes on Homecoming Weekend isn’t just a fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation; it’s also a popular community event filled with performances by a variety of University of Virginia music and dance groups. There will be plenty of pancakes and all kinds of tasty toppings. Free; all donations will support Parkinson’s disease research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. p4patuva.com
2019 Artisans Studio Tour
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
25 art studios in Charlottesville and surrounding counties
For the tour’s 25th year, 25 studios will open their doors to visitors to display the works of 46 artisans. Five new artisans are included this year; look for copper roofer and jeweler Robert Turner and Phoenix Handcraft’s mosaic artist Johannah Willsey and blacksmith Kyle Lucia will join Christina Boy in her Madison woodworking studio. In Charlottesville, fiber and textile artist Charlotte Friese will be at Nan Rothwell Pottery, and ceramic artist Christina Osheim will open her own studio to visitors. Head to the tour’s website for a map and all the details so you can plan your weekend’s visits. artisanstudiotour.com; (434) 973-6846.
University of Virginia Flute Ensemble
1 p.m. Sunday
Dome Room of UVa Rotunda
The UVa Flute Ensemble is directed by faculty member Kelly Sulick, but its members will perform several of the works on the fall recital program without a conductor. The student musicians come from all areas of study at UVa. The recital gives audience members a chance to hear music performed live in the Rotunda. Free. music.virginia.edu; (434) 924-3052.
Highland Rustic Trails Dog Day
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
James Monroe’s Highland
Bring your leashed four-legged buddies for a day of walking the Highland Rustic Trails at President James Monroe’s Albemarle County home. Strolling in the scenic fall landscape is free. Be sure to clean up after your furry friends, and keep in mind that only service animals are permitted in the ticketed museum area. Free. highland.org/event/highland-rustic-trails-dog-day-3/; (434) 293-8000.
Ivy Talks — The Nature of Art: Seeing and Sketching Ivy Creek
2 p.m. Sunday
Local nature illustrator Virginia Greene, a biologist and artist, will talk about the relationship between art and the natural sciences before discussing the benefits of sketching from nature. There will be some optional drawing exercises to help people grasp the basics of looking at nature from an artist’s perspective. Indoor specimens and outdoor plants and animals will serve as inspiration. Be sure to arrive early, because seating is limited, and standing room is not permitted. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.