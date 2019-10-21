Maia Sharp

7 p.m. Friday

C’ville Coffee

The Songmaker Series event will bring the California singer-songwriter to Charlottesville. Listen for music from her latest solo album, “The Dash Between the Dates.” Sharp’s songs have been recorded by a diverse slate of stars, including Bonnie Raitt, Cher, Keb’ Mo, The Dixie Chicks, David Wilcox, Kathy Mattea, Lizz Wright, Trisha Yearwood and Art Garfunkel.

$24; $20 advance. The-Songmaker-series.ticketleap.com/.

Pancakes for Parkinson’s

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

University of Virginia’s South Lawn

The tradition of flipping pancakes on Homecoming Weekend isn’t just a fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation; it’s also a popular community event filled with performances by a variety of University of Virginia music and dance groups. There will be plenty of pancakes and all kinds of tasty toppings. Free; all donations will support Parkinson’s disease research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. p4patuva.com

2019 Artisans Studio Tour

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

25 art studios in Charlottesville and surrounding counties

For the tour’s 25th year, 25 studios will open their doors to visitors to display the works of 46 artisans. Five new artisans are included this year; look for copper roofer and jeweler Robert Turner and Phoenix Handcraft’s mosaic artist Johannah Willsey and blacksmith Kyle Lucia will join Christina Boy in her Madison woodworking studio. In Charlottesville, fiber and textile artist Charlotte Friese will be at Nan Rothwell Pottery, and ceramic artist Christina Osheim will open her own studio to visitors. Head to the tour’s website for a map and all the details so you can plan your weekend’s visits. artisanstudiotour.com; (434) 973-6846.

University of Virginia Flute Ensemble

1 p.m. Sunday

Dome Room of UVa Rotunda

The UVa Flute Ensemble is directed by faculty member Kelly Sulick, but its members will perform several of the works on the fall recital program without a conductor. The student musicians come from all areas of study at UVa. The recital gives audience members a chance to hear music performed live in the Rotunda. Free. music.virginia.edu; (434) 924-3052.

Highland Rustic Trails Dog Day

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

James Monroe’s Highland

Bring your leashed four-legged buddies for a day of walking the Highland Rustic Trails at President James Monroe’s Albemarle County home. Strolling in the scenic fall landscape is free. Be sure to clean up after your furry friends, and keep in mind that only service animals are permitted in the ticketed museum area. Free. highland.org/event/highland-rustic-trails-dog-day-3/; (434) 293-8000.

Ivy Talks — The Nature of Art: Seeing and Sketching Ivy Creek

2 p.m. Sunday

Local nature illustrator Virginia Greene, a biologist and artist, will talk about the relationship between art and the natural sciences before discussing the benefits of sketching from nature. There will be some optional drawing exercises to help people grasp the basics of looking at nature from an artist’s perspective. Indoor specimens and outdoor plants and animals will serve as inspiration. Be sure to arrive early, because seating is limited, and standing room is not permitted. Free. ivycreekfoundation.org.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments