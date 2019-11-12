Leonardo da Vinci lecture and film
5:30 p.m. Friday
Paramount Theater
After a reception and lecture in the Paramount’s Balcony Lounge by Lisa Reilly, associate professor in the University of Virginia’s Department of Architectural History and McIntire Department of Art, participants will head to the theater for a screening of “Exhibition on Screen — Leonardo: The Works.” It’s an opportunity to see every painting and drawing attributed to da Vinci and learn more about the creativity and skills that continue to inspire, offering plenty of food for thought in time for the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death. The works you’ve always admired — including “The Last Supper,” “Lady with an Ermine” and, of course, the Mona Lisa — are included. $15; $13 seniors; $11 students. alumni.virgina.edu/learn/program/Leonardo-da-Vinci-lecture-and-film-Leonardo-the-works/; (434) 982-4491.
Disaster/Travel/ Wilderness First Aid Course
8:30 a.m. Saturday through 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Ivy Creek Natural Area
If you love to spend time exploring Central Virginia’s natural attractions and boundless outdoor recreation options, it’s important to know what you’d do if you or someone in your hiking party got injured and your cellphone service was spotty or absent. Hands-on experience, classroom instruction and plenty of time for asking questions are included in the two-day course for adults and teens. Knowing what to do while you’re waiting for emergency responders in a remote setting can make all the difference. More good news: 10% of course proceeds will be donated to the Ivy Creek Foundation, too. $195. Space is limited; pre-registration is required at solowfa.com or (434) 326-4697. Ivy creek foundation.org.
Apple Cider-Making Demonstration
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Piney River
Watch as an antique press turns fresh local apples into delectable cider. Samples will give visitors a chance to taste the different varieties of apples grown on the farm. Free. saundersbrothersfarmmarket.com/; (434) 277-5455.
The Montpelier Restoration Tour
1 p.m. Saturday
Head to President James Madison’s beloved home to join a tour focusing on the five-year, $24 million restoration project that is expanding knowledge of life at the estate. $50; $40 members. montpelier.org.
Charlottesville Ballet
UpFront: “Innovations”
4 and 7 p.m. Saturday
Charlottesville Ballet’s Studio Theatre
Dancers will share a program of works that will showcase their versatility, athleticism and artistic creativity. There will be wines from DuCard Vineyards and hors d’oeuvres by The Shebeen Pub and Braai. Plan to stick around after the performance to meet Charlottesville Ballet’s dancers and directors, as well as local artist Paige Speight. $25; $20 students and military members; $15 ages 12 and younger. charlottesvilleballet.org; (434) 227-7592.
“Concert of Dances”
University of Virginia Wind Ensemble with Monticello High School Bands
6 p.m. Sunday
Monticello High School
Listen to performers from Monticello High School’s ensembles and their special guests. Andrew Koch directs the UVa Wind Ensemble, which includes 36 of UVa’s most outstanding brass, woodwind and percussion players. Free. (434) 924-3052.
Highland Book Club’s November Meeting
6 p.m. Nov. 20
James Monroe’s Highland
Plan ahead and start reading for a lively discussion of culinary historian Michael W. Twitty’s “The Cooking Gene,” which will be led by Highland guide Emily Stanfill. Twitty’ s book dives into the history of Southern cuisine and its nourishing black and white roots. Free, but reservations requested; email museumshop@highland.org. (434) 293-8000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.