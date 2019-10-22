“A Portable Feast!: Recipes of the Louisiana Purchase”
5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday
Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center
Proceeds will help the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center’s operations and programs, so plan on enjoying historic foods, drinks and music. The creative team will be bringing back recipes from the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation’s annual meeting — with St. Louis as the destination this year — so keep an eye out for such St. Louis fare as gooey butter cake, as well as Spanish and French specialties. $65. lewisandclarkvirginia.org.
“Symphonic Masquerade — An Evening of Fantasy and Flight”
Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m. Friday
Paramount Theater
Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra’s annual Charlottesville outing brings the musicians and music director Peter Wilson back to the Paramount for a 10th-annual fundraising pops concert. Wilson’s program this year pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Stravinsky’s Suite from “The Firebird” and John Williams’ “Flying Theme” from “E.T.” Premium tickets come with balcony seating, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and a private reception after the concert with Wilson and the musicians. $75 premium balcony level; $30 orchestra seating level. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Nelson County Community Fund’s Opportunity (Costume) Ball
6-10:30 p.m. Friday
Valley Road Vineyards
Abbey Road will perform the Beatles hits for an evening of dining, dancing and raising funds to help the Nelson County community. Have fun picking out a costume before you head to the vineyards’ big red barn for live and silent actions, a buffet dinner and fellowship with friends. It wouldn’t hurt to go home with one-of-a-kind jewelry items, gift baskets, cruises and other auction treats. $125. nelsonfund.org.
Walton Reunion 2019
Friday and Saturday
Walton Hamner House in Schuyler
The Waltons’ International Fan Club is changing its name to Forever Friends of the Waltons, and 25-year leader Carolyn Grinnell has handed the reins to Carole Johnson and Cynthia Dunaway Brittain. This year’s events include the grand opening of John & Olivia’s Bed & Breakfast Inn, an autograph show on the front porch, a banquet with cast members from “The Waltons” and much more. thewaltonhamnerhouse.com.
Brown College Hauntings on the Hill
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Monroe Hill off McCormick Road
The students in Brown Residential College present a haunted house for charity each year, and this year’s theme is “Malice Inc.: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Dying.” The 7 p.m. hour is family hour, if you dare not go by yourself. This year’s proceeds will go to The Haven and Charlottesville Climate Collaborative. $5 per ticket; $9 for two. (434) 924-3312.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Registration at 9 a.m. Saturday; ceremony at 10 a.m.; walk at 10:30 a.m.
IX Art Park
Here’s your chance to help support the search for a cure and boost local and national efforts to help patients and their families. Charlottesville is among more than 600 communities across the country walking to make a difference. Volunteers also are welcome; if you want to pitch in, call Deirdre Kelly at (434) 973-6122, Ext. 8501. alz.org/walk.
Seventh annual Pig Roast
5 p.m. Saturday
Tuckahoe Clubhouse at Stoney Creek
Wintergreen Music’s fundraiser includes a visit by Pigcasso, music and more. Cocktail hour and music will get underway at 5 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by dinner and dessert — all to help Wintergreen Music prepare for a new summer season of music, education and fun in the mountains of Nelson County. $75. wintergreen-music.org.
