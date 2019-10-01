Fore Kids Golf
Tournament
1 to 7 p.m. Thursday
Lake Monticello Golf Course
The tournament, hosted by VDOT Culpeper’s CVC Committee, is raising funds for Piedmont CASA, which trans volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children. Each team of four receives lunch and a post-tournament party, plus a golf cart, a goodie bag and a ticket for a prize drawing. $320 for a team of four.conta.cc/2YZ6HoA.
Fred Frith and Heike Liss: Multimedia Concert
8 p.m. Friday
Cabell Hall Auditorium
Fans of Fred Frith know him for his work as an electric guitarist, improviser, songwriter and composer for film, dance and theater. The multi-instrumentalist has performed with Art Bears, Massacre, Skeleton Crew, Keep the Dog, Fred Frith Guitar Quartet and Cosa Brava. Friday’s concert offers all listeners a chance to hear him in a multimedia setting that still never strays far from his rock and folk roots. Free. music.virginia.edu; (434) 924-3052.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
8 p.m. Friday
Paramount Theater
Known for rich vocal harmonies on top of American roots instrumentation, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has logged five decades, a string of multi-platinum records and such hits as “Mr. Bojangles” and “Fishing in the Dark.” The current lineup includes Jeff Hanna on acoustic and electric guitar, Jimmie Fadden on drums and harmonica, Bob Carpenter on keyboards, Jim Photoglo on bass and acoustic guitar, Ross Holmes on fiddle and mandolin, and Jaime Hanna on electric and acoustic guitar. $54.75, $39.75, $34.75 and $29.75. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Annual Fall Festival
Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Firemen’s Fairgrounds in Gordonsville
All proceeds from Saturday’s fun and games will benefit the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, which serves Orange and Louisa counties. The fifth annual event, which will be presented rain or shine, offers food, crafts, games and an all-day slate of entertainment. (540) 832-3297.
All Blessings Flow: All About Abilities Fair
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
First Baptist Church on Park Street
This event is part resource fair and part family fun fest. There will be more than 35 exhibitors who can demonstrate the wide range of available resources in the community for people living with disabilities of all kinds. There also will be children’s activities, crafts, live music and a charity bake sale. All Blessings Flow has helped more than 4,000 people in the community receive the medical equipment and supplies they need. (434) 422-8888.
Manhattan Short Film Festival
5 to 8 pm. Saturday
Paramount Theater
Audience members aren’t just viewing and enjoying short films in this 22nd annual festival; they’re judging them and casting their votes as well. More than 100,000 film fans in more than 300 venues across six continents will be voting on 10 films no longer than 18 minutes in length. Votes will be tallied and submitted, and the winner will be announced later. $15; $11 students. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
The Follies Affair
5 p.m. Saturday
Live Arts
This black-tie-optional event will give theater fans a chance to see what’s happening at Live Arts at the start of its 29th season. Look for cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and a full-length performance of “Follies” at 8 p.m., and be sure to stick around for bubbly and sweets with the cast and crew at 11 p.m. $250 per person Live Arts.org; (434) 977-4177.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.