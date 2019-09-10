Autumn Harvest Dried Wreath Workshop
10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Pharsalia
The Nelson County town of Tyro is the place to find the plantation where Foxie Morgan will teach you how to dry your favorite flowers, foliage and herbs to use in an autumn wreath that will look great on your front door, smell great in the kitchen or impress your dinner guests as a seasonal centerpiece. Bring gardening gloves and your favorite clippers, or buy clippers when you get there. $100 includes workshop, materials and catered lunch. pharsaliaevents.com; (434) 277-5231.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival Cabaret Evening
7:30 p.m. Wednesday
IX Art Park Indoor Event Space
If you’re new to the festival, try starting with the 20th annual fest’s Cabaret Evening, which offers everything from Jacques Brel songs to spirituals to captivating dances. The performers include festival guests Jeroen Berwaerts on trumpet, soprano Ariadne Greif, clarinetist Matthew Hunt, pianist Andrew Armstrong, violinist Timothy Summers, violists Nicholas Cords and David Quiggle, cellists Edward Arron and Raphael Bell and percussionist Matthew Gold. $25-$6. cvillechambermusic.org; (434) 295-5395.
Constitution Day
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
James Madison’s Montpelier
A whole day of festivities will celebrate the U.S. Constitution, the Orange County resident who wrote it and the diverse riches of the nation that embraces it. Learn more about James Madison’s life as an environmentalist during the We The People walk at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Montpelier Loop Trail. House tours are available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — for free — and colonial games and other activities can be enjoyed outdoors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to visit the restored Gilmore Cabin, and drop by the Train Depot to see “In the Time of Segregation,” an exhibit about the impact of Jim Crow laws. At 11 a.m., drop by the Visitor Center to hear musician, storyteller and documentary filmmaker Calvin Earl’s program on African American spirituals; other performers include Alex Caton and Nightbird at 1 p.m. and the Jason Burke Band at 3 p.m. Free. montpelier.org; (540) 672-2728, Ext. 450.
Apple’achian Trail Interactive Tour Experience
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
Bold Rock Hard Cider
Sign up soon for one of the tours, which are set for noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m., for a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the journey a small cider barn took to become the country’s leading craft cider brand. Hop on the tram to take in Nelson County’s picturesque scenery and learn how apples go from juice to bottle. Space is limited, so make your reservations soon. boldrock.com; (434) 361-1030.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
7:30 p.m. Monday
Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper
Grammy Award-winning country favorite Marty Stuart, guitarist Kenny Vaughan, drummer and vocalist Harry Stinson and bassist and steel guitarist Chris Scruggs will team up for an evening of country harmonies that’ll offer a toe-tapping escape from a hectic week. Free; tickets available at https://martyloc. eventbrite.com.
