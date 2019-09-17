Willie DE’s CD
release Party
8 p.m. Friday
IX Trail Park
Willie DE is releasing his third album, “Runaway Child,” with a show at IX Art Park, and fans of rock, blues and jazz can hear him perform with special guests Kristen Rae Bowden and Joe Lawlor. His first single from the new collection is “Taking Her Time,” which was released Aug. 31. The new collection explores his growth as a musician finding his voice — and as a new husband who got married while creating the album. Savor the sounds of the Willie DE Band, which includes Justin Esposito on violin and keyboard, Stuart Gunter on drums and Randall Pharr on bass. Musical guests on his new album include Loren Oppenheimer on tabla, Devon Sproule on backing vocals and Davina and Davina Jackson on backing vocals. $8-$5. ixartpark.co; (434) 207-2355.
Cville Sabroso 2019
Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday
IX Art Park
Dive into music, food, dancing and all kinds of family-friendly activities to celebrate the richness and diversity of Charlottesville’s Latino community. There will be performances of Latin American folkloric dance and music, as well as a full array of vendors bringing arts and crafts from throughout the countries of Latin America. There will be plenty to learn and enjoy. And plan on coming hungry so you can enjoy the foods and beverages. Free. cvillesabroso@gmail.com.
Heritage Harvest
Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello
The 13th annual festival is presented by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation in partnership with Southern Exposure Seed Exchange and Seed Savers Exchange to explore the preservation of heritage plants and the importance of gardening, locally grown food and sustainability. Here’s your chance to learn more about the many contributions of enslaved workers like the ones at Monticello to the American cuisine we enjoy today. It’s an opportunity to find out more about Native American, African and European techniques and cuisines that helped shape a new nation’s relationship with nourishment. Featured speakers include author Kevin West; Joy Crump, founder and executive chef of FOODE Mercantile; and chef, author and food activist Alice Waters. And if you’ve always wanted to start container gardening or other ways to grow some of your own healthy food, you’ll meet plenty of people with the know-how to help you get started. $26.95; $10 ages 5 to 11; free if younger than 5. heritageharvest festival.com; (434) 984-9800.
Dolley Madison Quilters Guild Quilt Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Prospect Heights Middle School in Orange
The guild’s 30th-anniversary fall quilt show will raise funds for the Shining Hands Caring Kids Program, which makes sure weekend meals are covered for children who need them. The program sends students home from school with bags containing two days’ worth of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks. There will be plenty to see and do; none of the quilts on display have been repeated from previous events, and they’ll represent diverse styles and techniques. A “Can You Find This?” I-spy game will award prizes to visitors observant enough to solve some puzzles. A “name your price” while elephant sale is included. If you’re interested in trying quilting as a hobby, guild members will be on hand to answer your questions. The group is known for putting its quilting talents to work to help the community by making and donating walker bags, tote bags, lap quilts and bed quilts for folks in long-term care facilities, as well as security blankets for children needing a little extra comfort in shelters, hospitals and other settings through the Project Linus program. $5. DMQGVA@gmail.com.
“A Night of Black
Innovation in Music”
with Roland Wiggins
7 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 6 p.m.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
Listen, learn and enjoy while music theorist and logician Roland Wiggins receives a lifetime achievement proclamation for the many ways in which he shaped artists and composers who changed the way we hear music. Wiggins has been an influential teacher to such jazz artists as John Coltrane, Yusuf Lateef and Billy Taylor, as well as Dave Matthews Band members Rashawn Ross and the late LeRoi Moore. $20 suggested donation. mojamusic.net.
Sensory-friendly
screening of “Aladdin”
11 a.m. Sunday
Paramount Theater
This screening of the film will be more comfortable for audience members with autism and other sensory differences because sound levels will be lower, especially for startling or particularly loud noises. The house lights will stay on at a softer level for comfort, too. Before the show, “Aladdin”-themed temporary tattoos will be available, too. This film picked up Academy Awards in 1992 for best original song and best original score, so expect to enjoy the music in addition to the comedy. A traditional screening will take place at 2 p.m. $7; $5 ages 12 and younger. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Park Hop with a Doc
1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Belmont Park
Wildrock, which gives local children and families opportunities to get out in nature for recreation and restoration, is teaming up with Pediatric Associates to promote children’s health with an imaginative pop-up play installation. Research has shown that playtime outdoors is just what the doctor ordered for building imagination, curiosity, exploration, and, of course, healthy and age-appropriate physical fitness. Park Hop with a Doc, which is designed to get children ages 2 to 10 outside in local parks will be back from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Meade Park and Nov. 10 at Washington Park, so mark your calendars now. Once you find out how much fun a day in the park is, your family will be back. wildrock.org.
Coastal Futures
Concert featuring Eighth
Blackbird and Rivanna String Quartet
8 p.m. Monday
Cabell Hall Auditorium
The McIntire Department of Music at the University of Virginia is presenting a Coastal Futures Conservatory event that’s designed to help integrate arts and humanities into the scientific investigation of changes to the coastlines. Eighth Blackbird and the Rivanna String Quartet will be performing. Free. music.virginia.edu; (434) 924-3052.
