“The Sound of Music”
7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; runs through Sept. 29
Wintergreen Resort
Let the ski lift sweep you away to director and producer Brian Clowdus’ new production of “The Sound of Music” way up in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s also possible to plan a weekend of golf, dining, spa pampering and other activities around the musical theater experience, whether you’re bringing the family or cooking up a romantic getaway. Tickets start at $45 and $35. wintergreenresort.com; (844) 296-8904.
VPM PBS Open House
4 to 9 p.m. Friday
VPM PBS Charlottesville Office at 225 E. Main St.
The family-friendly event will introduce viewers to the longtime local PBS presence’s new name, VPM. Meet Terri Allard, host and co-producer of “Charlottesville Inside-Out,” and take part in plenty of hands-on activities at the office and in tents along the Downtown Mall. Take advantage of the change to get your photo taken in the green-screen photo booth, too. Free. vpm.org/events; (434) 202-1194.
Friday Night Writes: Young Writers’ Open Mic Night
7 to 9 p.m. Friday
New Dominion Bookshop
It’s the first Friday of the month, which means young writers will share their work. Expect a mix of short stories, poetry and songcraft. If you’re interested in participating, email a sample of your work to the bookstore at staff@ndbookshop.com. Free. ndbookshop.com; (434) 295-2552.
Spirited Soiree
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
Virginia Distillery Company
Here’s your chance to learn more about the new Nelson 29 Beverage Trail, which unites U.S. 29 wineries, breweries and a distillery on a 20-mile stretch of gorgeous scenery between Charlottesville and Lynchburg. The founding partners, in addition to host Virginia Distillery Company, are Lovingston Winery, DelFosse Vineyards & Winery, Brent Manor Vineyards, Mountain Cove Vineyards, Blue Mountain Barrel House, Wood Ridge Farm Brewery and the Nelson County Office of Economic Development. Food trucks will be there, family-friendly activities will be provided and both the Rob Cheatham Band and Chamomile and Whiskey will perform. $30 includes a tasting from each Nelson 29 partner’s claim to fame; $15 designated drivers; free for ages 20 and younger. nelson29.com.
“The Future of Our Landscapes in a Changing Environment”
3 p.m. Sunday
Paramount Theater
The Piedmont Master Gardeners Association and Virginia Cooperative Extension are joining forces to explore species loss, declining populations of pollinators, erratic growing seasons and other challenges — as well as adaptation strategies. Featured speakers include Dennis Dimick and Jeremy S. Hoffman; Francis J. “Frank” Reilly Jr. is the master of ceremonies. A poster contest and concessions also are included. $10; free for ages 18 and younger. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Stephanie Nakasian and the Richmond Jazz All-Stars
7 p.m. Sunday
Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church — Unitarian Universalist
Jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian will bring what she calls her dream band — featuring saxophonist James “Saxon” Gates, pianist Weldon Hill, bassist Michael Hawkins and drummer Billy Williams — to Charlottesville for the first time for an evening of bebop classics. Listen for music by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey and Horace Silver, to name just a few. $25 at the door; $20 general admission; $15 paid supporters of the Charlottesville Jazz Society; $10 students. bebopconcert.brownpapertickets.com; (434) 249-6191.
