While local galleries are skipping First Fridays festivities and receptions during the stay-at-home period mandated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus, check their websites for their latest news and updates.
Chroma Projects will present “The Ersatz (Virtual) Exposition” at chromaprojects.com.
The gallery’s April presentation will offer a tour through its freshened-up website. Art fans can create their own opening receptions at home and have wine and snacks.
To purchase works included in the show, email artlab@chromaprojects.com.
C’ville Arts is putting a featured artist in the spotlight for April, and art fans can see her work online at cvillearts.org.
Jeweler Natalie Darling, a recently retired Lynchburg firefighter and paramedic, will present “Wire Workings and Silverwearables.” Her exhibit will include jewelry pieces in sterling silver and gemstones.
To learn more about Darling and dozens of other artists who are part of C’ville Arts, go to cvillearts.org/our-artists.
Are you coming up with creative ways to stay connected and engaged with art fans? Send the information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
