Art notes
“Wake the Dreamer: Watercolors by Kari Caplin” will open at 4 p.m. Sunday at HotCakes. An opening reception is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25.
Caplin’s work will be on display through Sept. 28.
”Small Works” can be seen through the end of September at Nichols Annex Gallery in Barboursville.
Look for small landscapes in oil, silkscreen and other media by Nancy Bass, Ron Boehmer, Philip Koch, Ken Templeton, John Murray and other Gallery artists.
Frederick Nichols Studio and Nichols Annex Gallery are open by chance or appointment and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Get all the details at frednichols.com or call (540) 832-3565.
Charlottesvile Camera Club’s latest workshop, “Getting It Sharp!”, is set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library.
The workshop is open to everyone. It will cover techniques, hardware and software, so plan on bringing your own camera, lenses and tripod to learn how to use them to take the sharpest photos possible.
It will address such topics as lens quality, aperture settings, controlling camera movement, focusing and sharpening software.
Carpediem exhibit will present an opening reception for works by David Amoroso, Nina Ozbey and Krista Townsend from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1429 E. High St. Parking is available in the back.
Learn more on Facebook and Instagram at carpediemexhibit or dial (434) 989-2433.