Art Notes
Second Saturday Crozet will include a variety of exhibits and art-related activities in Crozet.
Crozet Artisan Depot: “Romeo Glass,” a show and sale of blow glass by Minh Martin, is the featured artist show for August. A Second Saturdays reception is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Find details online at crozetartisandepot.com.
Over the Moon Bookstore in Crozet: “Watercolors by Nick Terry” is the August featured artist show. A reception is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and it will include a wine tasting provided by Blue Ridge Bottle Shop. Learn more at overthemoonbookstore.com.
Barn Swallow Gallery: Brian and Penny Ross of Tantivy Lavender Farm will demonstrate many uses of lavender from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Look for a lavender lemonade tasting, question-and-answer time about lavender cultivation, a lavender wreath workshop and information about the culinary uses of lavender. The event is free; the wreath workshop is $3. Get details at the barnswallow.com.
Two Owls Pottery: Handmade pottery by Roslyn Nuesch can be seen in the Artisan Studio Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and demonstrations on the wheel will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Learn more at twoowlspottery.com.
For a complete schedule and a map of all the locations to help you plan your day, go to downtowncrozetinitiative.com/crozet-second-saturdays.
“Otherwise,” a new exhibit at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia, brings together more than 40 modern and contemporary works from the Fralin’s permanent collection and two new acquisitions for an exploration of the influence that LGBTQ+ culture has had on art from the early 20th century to the present.
One of the new works is “Bona II, Charlottesville, Virginia,” a photograph from Zanele Muholi’s “Somnyama Ngonyama” series. It is the first work by a contemporary non-binary artist in the Fralin’s collection. The second is a 126-page magazine and a C-print of the cover, “Indigenous Woman” by Martine Gutierrez. Gutierrez uses a fashion magazine framework to explore her identity. It is the first work in the Fralin collection by a contemporary transgender Latina artist.
Curated by Hannah Catarina, the museum’s curatorial assistant, the exhibition is divided into three categories — Self, Subject and Style.
Self includes works by artists who are examining identity through self-portraiture; look for works by Yasumasa Morimura and Paul Thek. Subject takes a look at artists’ representations of queer subjects and themes; it includes pieces by Nan Golding, Kiki Smith and Duane Michals. Style looks at the ways in which stigma continues to influence the visibility of LGBTQ+ artists. Works by Berenice Abbott and Louise Nevelson are featured.
The exhibition is made possible through generous support from the Office for Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights at UVa. Learn more online at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
At carpediem exhibit this month will be works by David Amoroso, Nina Ozbey and Krista Townsend. Mark your calendars for an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at 1429 E. High St. Parking is available in the back.
For information, go to carpediemexhibit on Facebook and Instagram or dial (434) 989-2433.
ALC Copies will present “Mid-Atlantic Scenery” by John Trippel during August and September.
The exhibit can be seen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 156 Carlton Road, Suite 104, on the lower level, below Beer Run. Get details by calling (434) 295-2679.